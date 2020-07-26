Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Central Coast Mariners are set to host Western Sydney Wanderers at the Central Coast Stadium on Monday for their latest A-League fixture.

Central Coast Mariners come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Newcastle Jets. Alen Stajcic's side lie last in the A-League table, six points behind 10th placed Melbourne Victory having played two games more.

Western Sydney Wanderers too drew their last game 1-1 against Sydney FC. A goal from Adam le Fondre for Sydney FC negated a Kwame Yeboah strike for Western Sydney Wanderers. Jean-Paul de Marigny's men lie ninth in the league table, five points behind sixth-placed Adelaide United having played three games less.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, Western Sydney Wanderers have the clear advantage. They have won 13, lost six and drawn six.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-D

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-D

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

As such, Central Coast Mariners manager Alen Stajcic will have a fully fit squad to choose from, with no injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers too, have named a full-strength squad for their first fixture since the restart.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Birighitti, Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Dylan Fox, Ziggy Gordon, Jacob Melling, Gianni Stensness, Daniel De Silva, Milan Duric, Alou Kuol, Samuel Silvera

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Lopar, Matthew Jurman, Dylan McGowan, Patrick Ziegler, Daniel Georgievski, Jordan O'Doherty, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell, Kwame Yeboah, Mitchell Duke, Simon Cox

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Central Coast Mariners come into the game in poor form, having lost four out of their last five games. A win here would provide some relief for manager Alen Stajcic.

Western Sydney Wanderers play their first match post-restart, so there might be some rustiness. Much will be expected from the forward line of Kwame Yeboah, Mitchell Duke and Simon Cox.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 0:2 Western Sydney Wanderers

