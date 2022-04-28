Central Coast Mariners vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Western United on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Western United are in second place in the A-League standings and have been exceptional this season. The away side eased past Macarthur FC by a 2-0 margin last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up so far this season. The Mariners edged Newcastle Jets to a 4-2 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners @CCMariners



47% of our senior appearances this season have come from Academy Graduates



The best in Australia, making waves across the world #CCMFC #WontBackDown #CCMA We talk about our Academy a lot but there's a reason for that47% of our senior appearances this season have come from Academy GraduatesThe best in Australia, making waves across the world We talk about our Academy a lot but there's a reason for that 🎓47% of our senior appearances this season have come from Academy Graduates 🔥The best in Australia, making waves across the world 🌏 #CCMFC #WontBackDown #CCMA https://t.co/iLWQRbWXUU

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners and Western United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of seven matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-L-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-D-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no discernible fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. Moresche served his suspension last week and is also available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Josh Risdon and Alessandro Diamanti are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Josh Risdon, Alessandro Diamanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Jason Cummings

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction

Western United have been in excellent form this season and could potentially win their first league title in the coming months. The home side thoroughly outclassed Macarthur FC last week and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Central Coast Mariners cannot afford another poor run in the league and will need to be at their best in this match. Western United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 1-3 Western United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi