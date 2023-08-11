Cercle Brugge vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Genk continue their topsy-turvy campaign at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday against Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.

Just five games into their 2023-24 campaign, the Smurfs are struggling for consistency, blowing hot and cold in all competitions.

In Europe, Wouter Vrancken's side lost out to Swiss outfit Servette in the Champions League qualifiers, going down 4-1 on penalties after their tie finished 3-3 on aggregate.

On Thursday, their European nightmare continued as Olympiacos beat them 1-0 in Greece for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

Speaking of domestic league, Genk began their season with a stunning 4-0 demolition of RWD Molenbeek on the road, but were beaten 1-0 by Eupen in their next game.

With three points in two games, the side are currently in sixth position of the league standings.

Cercle Brugge were beaten 1-0 by Antwerp on the first day of the league season but recovered to beat Charleroi 2-0 in their next game at home. Thibo Somers and Ahoueke Steeve Kevin Denkey scored apiece in the opening stanza to hand them all three points.

Cercle Brugge vs Genk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 clashes between the sides, with Genk winning on more than half the occasions (35), while losing to Cercle Brugge only 13 times.

Cercle Brugge haven't beaten Genk since the 2018-19 season, a run stretching to eight games.

After beating Cercle Brugge four times in a row, Genk have now won just once in their next four clashes with them.

Genk have drawn their last two games away to Cercle Brugge.

Cercle Brugge's last home win over Genk came in the 2013-14 season (1-0 in the Belgian Pro League).

Genk have failed to score in their last two games in all competitions (1-0 losses vs Eupen and Olympiacos).

Cercle Brugge vs Genk Prediction

Genk have gone through the motions so far this season, oscillating between wins and defeats, but Cercle Brugge aren't the most intimidating side in the league.

Their record in the fixture is poor and the Smurfs might return to winning ways here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 1-2 Genk

Cercle Brugge vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Genk to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes