Cercle Brugge vs Jagiellonia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Cercle Brugge and Jagiellonia return to action in the UEFA Europa Conference League when they face off in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash on Thursday. Having suffered a heavy defeat in last week’s reverse leg, Ferdinand Feldhofer’s men face a daunting task at the Jan Breydel Stadium as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Cercle Brugge were left empty-handed for a second consecutive game as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Club Brugge in the Belgian Jupiler League last Sunday.

This followed a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Jagiellonia in the first leg of their Conference League last-16 clash at the Bialystok City Stadium last Thursday.

Cercle Brugge head into the second leg without a win in any of their last eight games across all competitions, losing three and claiming five draws since a 1-0 victory over 10-man Dender on January 18.

Elsewhere, 24-year-old defender Mateusz Skrzypczak came up clutch for Jagiellonia as he netted in the eighth minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Widzew Lodz in the Polish Ekstraklasa last time out.

Adrian Siemieniec’s men have won each of their last three games, seeing off Katowice and Widzew in the league on either side of last week’s Conference League victory over Cercle Brugge.

Jagiellonia now return to the European third-tier competition, where they finished ninth in the group-stage phase before claiming a 6-2 aggregate victory over TSC Backa Topola.

Cercle Brugge vs Jagiellonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Cercle Brugge and Jagiellonia, with the Polish outfit claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory when they first met last week.

Jagiellonia are unbeaten in eight of their nine Conference League games this season, picking up six wins and two draws so far.

Cercle Brugge have lost just one of their most recent eight home matches across all competitions while claiming two wins and five draws since December 8.

Jagiellonia have failed to win six of their most recent eight away games, losing three and claiming three draws since early-December.

Cercle Brugge vs Jagiellonia Prediction

Jagiellonia got the job done in last week’s first leg on home turf and head into Thursday’s clash in the driver’s seat.

While we expect Cercle Brugge to put up a fight, a three-goal threshold should be enough to see Jagiellonia through to the quarter-finals.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 2-1 Jagiellonia

Cercle Brugge vs Jagiellonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cercle Brugge to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Jagiellonia’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of the visitors’ last six outings)

