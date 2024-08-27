Cercle Brugge vs Wisla Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024 

Cercle Brugge welcome Wisla to Jan Breydel Stadion for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. The hosts hold a five-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 6-1 away win in the first leg in Poland last week.

They were 3-0 up at the break courtesy of goals from Alan Minda, Thibo Somers and Christiaan Ravych. Ahoueke Denkey, Abdoul Kader Ouattara and Kazeem Olaigbe scored second-half goals to give the visitors a six-goal lead while Angel Rodado scored a late consolation strike for Krakow in the 84th minute.

The two sides were not in domestic action over the weekend and will resume continental action here. The winner of this tie advances to the league phase of the Conference League while the losers are eliminated from the continent.

Trending

Cercle Brugge vs Wisla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg clash was the maiden meeting between these two sides.

Nine of Wisla Krakow's last 10 games across competitions, including each of the last seven, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Cercle Brugge's last six competitive games have produced an average of 12.3 corners.

There has been exactly one first-half goal scored in six of Wisla's last seven games across competitions.

Cercle are unbeaten in their last four games (three wins).

Wisla's last seven competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Cercle Brugge vs Wisla Prediction

Cercle Brugge have an almost unassailable five-goal lead following their comprehensive away win in the first leg. The Green and Black started their continental sojourn this season in the Europa League but will have to settle for a place in UEFA's tertiary club competition.

Wisla were uniquely competing on the continent while playing in their nation's second division. They have next to no chance of overturning their five-goal deficit but could try to give their all to bow out on a high as their games tend to be entertaining.

Despite Cercle's comfortable margin, Miron Muslic's side are likely to still go all out for the win to keep their fine form going. The home side are the firm favorites and we are backing them to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 3-1 Wisla

Cercle Brugge vs Wisla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cercle Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback