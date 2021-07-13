Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Fluminense’s hunt for a first-ever Copa Libertadores title resumes on Wednesday when they visit Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

Wednesday’s visitors finished as runners-up in the 2008 tournament and will aim to go one step further in this year’s edition. The game will be played at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium in Paraguay.

Despite a series of unconvincing performances in the group stages, Cerro Porteno clinched a second-place finish in Group H.

The Paraguayan outfit finished six points adrift of group leaders Atletico Mineiro after picking up three wins from their six games, while scoring four goals and conceding five.

Francisco Arce's men head into Wednesday's tie on a horrid run of results. They have managed just one win from their last five games across all competitions, picking up just one win and losing on three occasions.

Cerro Porteno suffered a 2-0 defeat against Guaraini in the Paraguay Primera Division last time out and will be aiming to find their feet when they take on Fluminense.

Meanwhile, Fluminense sealed a place in the knockout round of the Copa Libertadores after a fine run of results in the group stages.

With 11 points from six group games, the Brazilian outfit finished top of Group D, two points above Argentine outfit River Plate.

Domestically, Roger Machado's men have enjoyed a decent campaign in the Brasileiro Serie A. They currently occupy seventh place on the log, level on 17 points with Bahia in the final Copa Libertadores spot.

Lucca scored a second-half brace to hand Fluminense a 2-1 league victory over Sport Recife last time out and will aim to carry the momentum into Wednesday’s game.

Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Fluminense have had a clear upper hand in their previous two meetings, claiming wins on both occasions.

Cerro Porteno Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Fluminense Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense Team News

Cerro Porteno

The hosts will have to cope without midfielder Angel Cardozo Lucena, who has been on international duty with Paraguay at the recently concluded Copa America.

Juan Gabriel Patino has been suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings in the group stages.

Injured: None

Unavailable: Angel Cardozo Lucena

Suspended: Juan Gabriel Patino

Fluminense

The visitors will be without the services of Hudson and Raul Bobadilla due to ACL and calf injuries respectively. Brazilian defender Nino will miss the game as he is currently with the national team at the Olympics.

Injured: Hudson, Raul Bobadilla

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Nino

Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense Predicted XI

Cerro Porteno Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Jean; Alberto Espinola, Pablo Adorno, Alexis Duarte Pereira, Santiago Arzamendia; Enzo Giménez, Angel Lucena, Wílder Viera, Claudio Aquino; Robert Morales, Mauro Boselli

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Manoel, Calegari; Martinelli, Yago; Gabriel Teixeira, Nene, Juan Cazares; Fred

Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense Prediction

The Copa Libertadores enters its elimination phase this week and we expect a heated and well contested first-leg showdown between the two sides.

However, given the gulf in quality in their squads, we are tipping Fluminense to claim all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 0-2 Fluminense

