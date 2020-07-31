Cesc Fabregas believes Arsenal need FA Cup triumph more than Chelsea 

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has weighed in on the FA Cup final set to be played between his former clubs this weekend. The AS Monaco midfielder thinks that the Gunners need the FA Cup triumph more than their west London opponents.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Cesc Fabregas said:

"Arsenal need it more. Chelsea basically every year has won a trophy, so it’s a different animal in this case. In terms of trophies, Arsenal needs it more and for confidence for next year and getting into Europe. Chelsea are in the Champions League and Arsenal has nothing at the moment."

Arsenal and Chelsea to face off at Wembley on Saturday

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to battle it out for the FA Cup on Saturday. Both London clubs eliminated their Manchester opponents- United and City- in the last round to secure their place in the final at Wembley.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been the standout performer for Arsenal

Chelsea enjoyed a superior campaign compared to Arsenal, who finished in 8th place on the Premier League table. Frank Lampard's side, on the other hand, finished level on points with Manchester United in one of the Champions League spots.

💬 "I want it to already be tomorrow, I want to be there and to feel my players and go out there and win that trophy."



👔 Read the full transcript of @m8arteta's press conference ahead of the #HeadsUpFACupFinal 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 31, 2020

The Blues have plenty of reason for optimism as they seem to have turned a corner under Lampard. The front three of Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud and Willian have been consistent since the restart, with the likes of Mason Mount and Mateo Kovačić also picking up form in the final few games of the season.

If Chelsea do manage to finish with silverware this season, it would turn out to be a massive achievement for Lampard's first season in charge of his former club. With the likes of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech added to the squad for next season, Chelsea are well on their way to becoming a dominant force in English football again.

Arsenal, who are the most successful club in FA Cup history, have had a topsy-turvy season but have shown considerable signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta. Their recent wins against Liverpool and Manchester City have proven that, on their day, they can be a force to be reckoned with.

Arsenal have been heavily reliant on talismanic Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season. If they do manage to win the trophy, it would not only help them secure Europa League football but it could also inspire the squad ahead of next season.