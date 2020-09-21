Cesc Fabregas picks the best player in the Premier League

AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas tweeted out that Sadio Mane is the best player in the Premier League after his brace powered Liverpool's comfortable 2-0 win against Chelsea.

I’ll say it again. Mané best player in the League. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 20, 2020

The Spanish playmaker, who is known to be vocal in his thoughts and opinions on social media, also singled out Chelsea new signing Timo Werner for praise, applauding the off-the-ball movement of the Germany international.

Werner’s runs 👏🏻👍🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 20, 2020

Sadio Mane, 28, is one-third of Liverpool's potent attacking trident which also comprises of Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah and the industrious and skillful Roberto Firmino.

The left-winger ended a fruitful 2019-20 season for Liverpool, which saw them lift the Premier League trophy after a three-decade drought, with 22 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

His double against Chelsea involved him forcing the unsettled Kepa Arrizabalaga into an error and a headed effort to cap off intricate play between Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino down the right wing.

Thiago ran the show on his Premier League debut

Liverpool new signing Thiago Alcantara made his debut at half-time as he was brought in to replace Jordan Henderson and proceeded to dominate the midfield with his passing and vision.

The Spaniard racked up 75 completed passes in the second half - which was more than any Chelsea player managed in the entire 90 and the most recorded for a player playing a maximum of 45 minutes ever.

75 - Half-time substitute Thiago completed more passes (75) than any Chelsea player managed in the entire match. Since full passing data is available for the Premier League (2003-04), his 75 successful passes are the most by a player who played a maximum of 45 minutes. Control. pic.twitter.com/UvHfrw1ggN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

Fellow new signing Diogo Jota, who signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £41 million deal, wasn't present in the matchday squad.

The win for Liverpool sees them maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season alongside teams like Leicester City, Everton, Arsenal and Crystal Palace, making it two wins out of two.

It also provides vindication for Jurgen Klopp after he was involved in a heated exchange of words with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following the last meeting between the two sides.

However, the German manager displayed class and maturity when he silenced members of the Liverpool dugout who celebrated when Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was sent off toward the end of the first half.