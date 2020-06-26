CEV vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's La Liga match - June 27th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the CEV vs BAR football match.

Celta Vigo will serve as Barcelona's ultimate litmus test at the Balaidos Stadium this Saturday.

Barcelona does not have a great record against Celta Vigo

Barcelona will face one of the toughest tests of this La Liga season against an in-form Celta Vigo side later this week. The Catalans are under immense pressure to win every single game for the rest of the season after an underwhelming stalemate against Sevilla earlier this month.

Celta Vigo has a formidable attacking unit consisting of the likes of Rafinha, Denis Suarez, Santi Mina, and Iago Aspas. The Galician outfit has been in prolific form in the recent past and will present a stern challenge to the Barcelona defence. Celta Vigo put in a splendid performance against Alaves last week and routed the struggling side by a margin of 6-0.

While Barcelona's defenders have been in excellent form, the same cannot be said of the Catalans' illustrious front line. Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez have struggled in the recent past and may have to fight for a place in the starting lineup. Barcelona's younger players may be offered a start in this match.

CEV vs BAR Squads

Celta Vigo: Ruben Blanco, Ivan Villar, Dragan Rosic; Kevin Vazquez, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jorge Saenz; Filip Bradaric, Rafinha Alcantara, Fran Beltran, Brais Mendez, Jacobo Gonzalez, Pape Diop; Iago Aspas, Denis Suarez, Santi Mina, Nolito, Juan Hernandez, Fedor Smolov, Gabriel Fernandez

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Inaki Pena; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Junior Firpo, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti, Jorge Cuenca; Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig, Arthur, Alex Collado, Monchu; Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite

Also Read: Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao Player Ratings as Riqui Puig and Ivan Rakitic inspire Catalans to hard-fought victory | La Liga 2019-20

Advertisement

CEV vs BAR Playing XI

Celta Vigo: Ruben Blanco; Kevin Vazquez, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza; Filip Bradaric, Rafinha Alcantara, Fran Beltran; Iago Aspas, Denis Suarez, Santi Mina

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig; Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Match Details

Match: Celta Vigo vs Barcelona

Date: June 27th, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Estadio de Balaidos, Vigo

CEV vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

CEV vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Lucas Olaza, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Denis Suarez, Rafinha Alcantara; Iago Aspas, Lionel Messi

Captain - Lionel Messi, Vice-captain - Gerard Pique

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Nolito, Denis Suarez, Rafinha Alcantara; Iago Aspas, Lionel Messi, Santi Mina

Captain - Lionel Messi, Vice-captain - Iago Aspas

Also Read: Celta Vigo vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2019-20