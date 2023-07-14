CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as CF Montreal lock horns with Charlotte FC in an important clash at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Preview

CF Montreal are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have an excellent record against Charlotte FC and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, with the other match ending in a draw.

CF Montreal won both the matches between the two teams in the 2022 edition of the MLS but were held to a goalless draw by Charlotte FC in the reverse fixture last month.

CF Montreal have suffered three defeats on the trot in the MLS for the third time this season and have not suffered four consecutive defeats in the competition since September 2020.

Charlotte have played out draws in each of their last five matches in the MLS and are currently on the longest unbeaten run in the history of the club.

After a run of six victories on the trot at home in the MLS, CF Montreal have suffered 1-0 defeat in each of their last two games in the competition.

CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Charlotte FC have managed to present a robust front in the MLS over the past month and will look to take it up a few notches in the coming weeks. The away side can pack a punch on its day and has a point to prove in this match.

CF Montreal are in the midst of yet another poor run and cannot afford another poor result in this match. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-1 Charlotte FC

CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mason Toye to score - Yes