Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with FC Cincinnati in an important clash at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against New England Revolution last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by New York City FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches that have been played between the two teams.

Charlotte FC won their previous game at home against FC Cincinnati by a 2-0 margin in the MLS in September last year, with Karol Swiderski scoring both goals for his side.

After drawing only six of their first 57 matches in the MLS, Charlotte FC have shared the spoils in each of their last four games in the competition.

FC Cincinnati are winless in two consecutive matches in the MLS for the first time so far this season and have picked up only one point from their last two games.

Luciano Acosta picked up two assists against New England Revolution and has now bagged multiple assists in a single game for the 11th time in his career.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have endured a slight slump in recent weeks and will look to be at their resurgent best this weekend. The away side has enjoyed a record-breaking run so far and will look to make the most of its purple patch.

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day but have had their problems in the final third so far. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-2 FC Cincinnati

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes

