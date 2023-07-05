New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Charlotte FC lock horns with New York City FC in an important clash at the Citi Field on Wednesday.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Preview

Charlotte FC are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against CF Montreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The hosts edged CF Montreal to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC have an excellent record against New York City FC and have won all three matches played between the two teams - New York City FC are yet to win a match against Charlotte FC.

New York City FC are currently the only team in the MLS that has lost three matches against Charlotte FC. The away has a flawless record only against New York City FC in the competition.

New York City FC won their previous game by a 1-0 margin to end a winless run of 11 consecutive matches in the MLS.

Charlotte FC have played out draws in each of their last three matches in the MLS and have pulled off a four-game unbeaten streak in the competition only once in the club's history.

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Prediction

New York City FC are in poor form at the moment but did manage to get the better of CF Montreal last week. The hosts have struggled against Charlotte FC in the past and have a point to prove in this outing.

Charlotte can pack a punch on their day and will be intent on sustaining their brilliant record in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment, though, and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: New York City FC 1-1 Charlotte FC

New York City FC vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Matias Pellegrini to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes