Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The Major League Soccer (MLS) is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with CF Montreal in an important clash at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. They side edged Nashville SC to a narrow 1-0 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by New York Red Bulls in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have an excellent record against Charlotte FC and have won both the matches played between the two teams - Charlotte FC are yet to win a match against CF Montreal.

CF Montreal won both their matches against Charlotte FC in the MLS last season and managed to score two goals in each of their victories.

In a run dating back to March last year, Charlotte FC have lost only one of their last nine matches at home in the MLS and have found the back of the net in each of these games.

CF Montreal have lost eight of their last 10 matches away from home in the MLS and have lost three of their last four such games in the competition.

Bryce Duke's goal against Nashville SC last week was the first goal scored from outside the box by a CF Montreal player this season.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Prediction

CF Montreal have shown flashes of brilliance so far this season and have an impressive squad at their disposal. The Canadian side have an impressive record against Charlotte FC and will look to extend their run this weekend.

Charlotte FC have played out draws in their last two games and will need to present a robust front in this fixture. CF Montreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-2 CF Montreal

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mason Toye to score - Yes

