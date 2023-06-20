New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Charlotte FC in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Preview

Charlotte FC are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Seattle Sounders last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this year. The Red Bulls slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the three matches played between the two teams.

New York Red Bulls lost their previous home game against Orlando City by a 3-0 margin and have lost consecutive matches of this nature on only one occasion in their last 67 MLS games.

Charlotte FC pulled off an impressive comeback in their 3-3 draw against Seattle Sounders and have now achieved a similar feat in five games in the MLS so far this season.

New York Red Bulls faced only seven shots in their previous game and have managed to hold their opponents to 10 shots or fewer in 14 of their last 17 games.

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to be more consistent to move up the league table. The Red Bulls have good players in their ranks and can pack a punch on their day.

Charlotte FC have shown flashes of their ability but will need to get off to a positive start at the Red Bull Arena. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-1 Charlotte FC

New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karol Swiderski to score - Yes

