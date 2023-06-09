Charlotte FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with an impressive Seattle Sounders side in an important encounter at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Sounders were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an excellent record against Charlotte FC and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams, with Charlotte FC yet to win a game against the Sounders.

Seattle Sounders pulled off a comeback win in the only game between the two teams, with Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz scoring a goal apiece in the second half last year.

Charlotte FC's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week brought an end to their unbeaten run of seven consecutive home games in the MLS.

After a run of six victories in nine matches in the MLS, Seattle Sounders have won only two of their last eight matches in the competition.

Charlotte FC star Justin Meram is one of only two players in the MLS to have bagged three goals and three assists in the MLS since May this year.

Charlotte FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders owe their current league position to their excellent start to the season but will need to address their recent slump. The Sounders can pack a punch on their day and will need to work hard to rejuvenate their fortunes in the competition.

Charlotte FC have pulled off a fair share of upsets and have a point to prove going into this game. Seattle Sounders are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Charlotte FC vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Morris to score - Yes

