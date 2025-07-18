CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as CF Montreal lock horns with Chicago Fire in an important encounter at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form so far this season and will want to win this game.

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to make their mark this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have a good record against Chicago Fire and have won 14 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's nine victories.

CF Montreal have won five of their last six matches at home against Chicago Fire in MLS in a run dating back to 2018 and have lost only two of their 15 such games.

CF Montreal have won only one of their first 10 matches at home in the regular season of MLS - the second-lowest such tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

Chicago Fire squandered one-goal leads on two separate occasions in their 2-2 draw against Atlanta United this week - their sixth such game this season.

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Prediction

CF Montreal have been surprisingly poor at home this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The hosts have an excellent record in this fixture and have a point to prove going into this game.

Chicago Fire have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. CF Montreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-1 Chicago Fire

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

