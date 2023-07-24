CFR Cluj vs Adana Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023 

CFR Cluj host Adana Demirspor at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on Thursday (July 27) for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Romanian side are looking to make their third consecutive appearance in the finals, having played in the first two editions. In the maiden edition in 2020-21, the Railwaymen went out in the first round after winning once in six games. In the next year, they reached the knockouts after coming second in the group but lost to Lazio in the knockout round playoffs.

Cluj are coming off a promising campaign in pre-season, winning all five of their friendlies. They scored 12 goals and conceded thrice.

Meanwhile, Demirspor achieved their best finish in the Super Lig, Turkey's top football division, last season, finishing fourth. They now play the European qualifiers for the first time.

The Blue Lightenings played only twice in pre-season but won both - a 5-0 thrashing of Moldovan side Sucleia followed by a 3-0 win over Iran's Tractor.

CFR Cluj vs Adana Demirspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Cluj are unbeaten in six qualifying games in the Conference League, winning and drawing thrice apiece and keeping a clean sheet in five.

Cluj won all five friendlies this summer.

Demirspor won both their pre-season games, scoring eight goals without conceding

Demirspor are playing a non-Turkish side for the first time.

Cluj have come up against Turkish sides four times, winning none - two defeats against Sivasspor; one draw and a loss against Galatasaray.

CFR Cluj vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

Both sides are coming off a promising pre-season, so this could be an exciting affair. Cluj have never beaten Turkish opposition, which could work against them, but Demirspor's lack of experience in Europe means the Romanian side will fancy their chances of avoiding defeat.

Prediction: Cluj 1-1 Demirspor

CFR Cluj vs Adana Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes