CFR Cluj vs AZ prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

CFR Cluj will host AZ Alkmaar on matchday three of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side comes into this clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Rapid Bucharest in the Romanian Liga 1 on Sunday. Adrian Balan scored a brace to guide the capital side to all three points.

AZ ran riot in a 5-1 Eredivisie victory over Utrecht on home turf. Dani de Wit starred with a brace in the comprehensive victory.

The two sides occupy opposite ends of the table in Group D. AZ Alkmaar lead the way at the summit on four points, while Cluj's sole point is only good enough for last spot.

CFR Cluj vs AZ Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and a victory for either team will boost their chances of making it to the knockout stages.

The hosts' defeat on Sunday halted a run of three games without a loss. AZ Alkmaar are currently on a four-game winning run in all competitions.

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

AZ form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

CFR Cluj vs AZ Team News

CFR Cluj

There are no suspension concerns for the Romanians. However, Andrei Burca is a doubt for the visit of Alkmaar.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Andrei Burca

Suspension: None

AZ Alkmaar

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

CFR Cluj vs AZ Predicted XI

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Balgradean (GK); Daniel Graovac, Mike Cestor, Mario Camora, Cristian Manea; Emmanuel Culio, Mihai Bordeinau, Ciprian Deac; Billel Omrani, Denis Alibec, Alexandru Chipciu

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Peter Vindahl (GK); Owen Wijndal, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Aslak Fonn Witry; Fredrik Midtsjo, Dani de Wit, Jordy Clasie; Albert Gudmundsson, Vangelis Pavlidis, Jesper Karlsson

CFR Cluj vs AZ Prediction

CFR Cluj have struggled to translate their domestic form on the continent and this puts their hopes of qualification in serious jeopardy. The hosts need all three points in front of their own fans before the return fixture in Alkmaar.

AZ, on the other hand, have turned a corner in recent weeks and are currently on a four-game winning run. Peter Jansson's side have, however, struggled defensively on their travels and this could be capitalized on by Cluj.

However, the visitors are favorites and we are backing them to secure a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 1-3 AZ Alkmaar

