CFR Cluj vs Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd November 2022

CFR Cluj will entertain Ballkani at Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

CFR Cluj vs Ballkani Preview

The hosts are second placed in Group G with seven points, behind Turkish side Sivasspor, who are already through to the round of 16. CFR Cluj don’t have their fate in their hands. They can win and still crash out if Sivasspor lose to third-placed Slavia Prague, who boast seven points as well.

Ceferiștii returned with a point from the reverse fixture against Ballkani after both teams shared the spoils at 1-1. With four points earned from five games, the visitors can no longer advance to the next stage. However, CFR Cluj will need nothing short of maximum points to expect a breakthrough.

Following a draw and a defeat in their first two outings, Ballkani pulled off a shock 4-3 win over Sivasspor on matchday three. They became one of the top contenders for the group’s tickets but compromised their chances when Sivasspor took their revenge 2-1. A group stage finish is not bad for the UEFA first-timers.

The Kosovo champions are enjoying a better campaign in the domestic league, where they sit second in the standings with three games in hand. Xhebrailat will be redirecting their energy into the topflight to defend their first-ever title as they bid farewell to the Conference League. The hosts will have a good advantage as a result.

CFR Cluj vs Ballkani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CFR Cluj have won four of their last five home matches, losing once.

CFR Cluj have scored four and conceded five goals in the group stage, while Ballkani have scored eight times against 10 conceded.

CFR Cluj have reached the group stage of a UEFA competition eight times as opposed to once for Ballkani.

Ballkani have not recorded any defeats in their last four away matches, winning and drawing twice.

CFR Cluj have won two of their last five matches, drawing once and losing twice, while Ballkani have won once, drawn and lost twice.

CFR Cluj vs Ballkani Prediction

CFR Cluj will be without left-back Mário Camora and centre-forward Gabriel Debeljuh due to injuries.

Ballkani's top scorer Armend Thaqi will hope to improve his three-goal tally in the absence of injured centre-back Rustem Hoxha.

CFR Cluj are more than determined to claim all three points, but will be hanging their hopes on the other game.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 3-1 Ballkani

CFR Cluj vs Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – CFR Cluj

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: CFR Cluj to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ballkani to score - Yes

