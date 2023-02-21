CFR Cluj vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2023

CFR Cluj will welcome Lazio to the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 23).

In their first-leg clash at the Stadio Olimpico in the first leg last week, Ciro Immobile's first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win for ten-man Lazio, who had Patrick sent off in the 13th minute.

Cluj snapped their three-game losing run on Sunday (February 19) with a 3-1 home win over Arges Pitesti in Liga I. Lazio, meanwhile, made it two wins in a row across competitions as Immobile's second-half brace helped them overcome Salernitana 2-0 away in Serie A on Sunday.

CFR Cluj vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths three times across competitions since 2019, with a couple of these meetings coming in the group stage of the Europa League in the 2019-20 season. All three meetings have produced conclusive results, with Lazio enjoying a 2-1 lead.

Lazio went winless in away games in the Europa League, failing to score in two of their three outings

Cluj suffered one defeat in their home games in the Europa Conference League, winning the other two and keeping clean sheets in the wins.

Lazio have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six games across competitions, while four of the last five games for Cluj have seen under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have lost three of their last four games across competitions, failing to score in the three games.

Lazio have lost two of their last five games, failing to score in both defeats.

CFR Cluj vs Lazio Prediction

The hosts have been inconsistent in recent games but won 2-1 in the Europa League at home against Cluj in 2019.

After a run of four games without a win, Lazio, meanwhile, have won consecutive games without conceding. Maurizio Sarri's side could opt for a defensive approach. Consideirng that, a share of the spoils could ensue, and Lazio going through on an aggregate win.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 1-1 Lazio

CFR Cluj vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score or assist any time - Yes

