CFR Cluj vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July 2025

Lugano visit the Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium on Thursday to play CFR Cluj in the second leg of their tie in the second round of Europa League qualifying.

When the sides met in Switzerland last week, they played out a 0-0 draw. It was a dull affair with few chances at both ends.

In fact, Lugano (1) and CFR Cluj (2) had a combined total of just three shots on target out of 17 attempts, while the former boasted the lion's share of possession at 78%.

Aiming to play in a major European tournament for the third year running, Lugano must be kicking themselves for not being efficient enough with the ball in the first leg. Now, the side is left to pull off a major coup away from home to keep their qualification hopes alive.

On the other hand, Cluj are looking make a return to European competition after back-to-back heartbreaks following an amazing four-year run of qualifications. Last year, the Romanian club fell short in the Conference League playoffs against Pafos from Cyprus. Cluj also lost to Turkey's Adana Demirspor in the second qualifying round the year before.

Now at home, the Railwaymen will be hoping to oust Lugano and progress into the next stage of the qualifiers. Interestingly, they have won their last three home games in Europe, keeping a clean sheet in each of them too.

CFR Cluj vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CFR Cluj and Lugano have met just once before, last week when the sides clashed in the first leg of the ongoing Europa League tie

The Railwaymen have faced a Romanian side five times, winning only twice: 2-1 vs FCSB in December 2017 (Europa League) and 4-1 vs FC Sportul Bucharest in July 1993 (Intertoto Cup)

CFR Cluj have won their last three home games in Europe, keeping a clean sheet in all of them, while remaining unbeaten in their last seven

Lugano have alternated between a loss and a win in their last five games in Europe, losing thrice and winning twice

Cluj have kept a clean sheet in all three of their European qualifier games this season: two vs Paks and one vs Lugano

CFR Cluj vs Lugano Prediction

The Railwaymen have an incredible record on home turf in European games and will look to continue the same here. Lugano's erratic run in the qualifiers mean they could be headed for a loss here, paying the price for their inefficiency in the first leg.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 2-0 Lugano

CFR Cluj vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: CFR Cluj

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

