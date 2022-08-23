CFR Cluj vs Maribor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

CFR Cluj will take on Maribor in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

Both teams ended the first leg with a goalless draw and will have everything to play for in the second leg in Romania.

Maribor come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw in the Slovenian top division against Celje.

CFR Cluj vs Maribor Head-To-Head

This will be the second encounter between the two teams following their first-leg draw. It will be an even contest, with both teams vying for a Conference League group stage spot.

Maribor Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

CFR Cluj Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

CFR Cluj vs Maribor Team News

CFR Cluj

The hosts have a clean bill of health coming into Thursday's decisive encounter and they do not have any suspensions to worry about.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: None

Maribor

The Purples have quite a few injury concerns at the moment as Azbe Jug, Max Watson, Nemanja Mitrovic, Martin Milec, Danijel Sturm and Aleks Pihler are all sidelined.

Rok Sirk may continue to lead the line for the Slovenian outfit.

Injured: Azbe Jug, Max Watson, Martin Milec, Aleks Pihler, Danijel Sturm, Nemanja Mitrovic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CFR Cluj vs Maribor Predicted XI

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Simone Scuffet; Cristian Manea, Yuri Matias, Andrei Burcă, Mário Camora; Nana Boateng, Lovro Cvek, Jefté Betancor; Ciprian Deac, Gabriel Debeljuh, Claudiu Petrila.

Maribor (4-2-3-1): Menno Bergson; Andraz Zinic, Rok Maher, Luka Uskokovic, Sven Karic; Aljaz Antolin, Vladan Vidakovic; Jan Repas, Rok Kronaveter, Zan Vipotnik; Rok Sirk.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

CFR Cluj vs Maribor Prediction

The visitors' recent run of form has not provided much optimism as they look to secure a Conference League group stage spot.

The hosts, on the other hand, will enjoy playing the decider in front of their home fans and in familiar conditions. They will be relatively more confident going into the second leg.

Maribor's long list of injuries also puts them at a disadvantage going into this fixture. They will have a mountain to climb in Romania if they are to qualify for the official start of the UEFA Conference League.

The hosts are firm favorites to win the fixture and secure qualification.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 3-1 Maribor

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P