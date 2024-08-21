CFR Cluj vs Pafos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

CFR Cluj welcome Pafos to Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu for the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 22nd). The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Maccabi Petah Tikva in the second leg of their third-round qualification tie.

Anton Kresic's 50th-minute strike helped his side secure the win and progress with a 2-0 aggregate victory.

Pafos, meanwhile, needed extra-time to eliminate CSKA Sofia in the last round of the qualifiers. They came into the second leg trailing 2-1 following their narrow loss in the first leg in Bulgaria.

They were handed a lifeline when their visitors were reduced to 10 men in first-half injury time but left it late, with Derrick Luckassen scoring the match-winner deep into injury time to force extra-time. Jaja and Anderson scored a goal each while Reyan Daskalov scored an own goal to help the Cypriot outfit advance.

CFR Cluj vs Pafos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of CFR Cluj's last seven games in all competitions have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Pafos' four games in the Conference League qualifiers this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Cluj have won four of their last five competitive games (one loss).

Pafos are making their debut in UEFA club competition this season.

Cluj's last nine home games in European competition have produced less than three goals, with eight games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

CFR Cluj vs Pafos Prediction

Cluj are seeking to make it to the main tournament in the Conference League for the third time in four editions. The Railwaymen have won their last three games on the bounce. Their home form on the continent will be a source of optimism, with the Romanians having lost just one of their last 11 home games in Europe (five wins).

Pafos, for their part, are continental debutants and have two more games to go to conclude what has been a spectacular run to this point.

We are backing the home side to claim a hard fought victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: CFR 2-0 Pafos

CFR Cluj vs Pafos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cluj to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

