Cluj vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Roma make the long trip to Romania as they resume their UEFA Europa League campaign against CFR Cluj on Thursday.

The Giallorossi top Group A with seven points from three games, while Cluj are level with Young Boys on four points.

CFR Cluj followed their 5-0 hammering at the hands of Roma with a 2-0 win over FC Arges Pitesti ahead of the international break.

The resumption of club football saw Cluj lose ground in the Romanian title race, losing 1-0 to UTA Arad at home, despite fielding most of their first XI.

In stark contrast to Cluj, Roma have been in fine form, thrashing Genoa 3-1 prior to the international break, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan getting a hattrick.

The Armenian continued his scoring streak this weekend. His brace after Borja Mayoral's opener earned the Giallorossi a 3-0 win over Parma at home.

Cluj vs Roma Head-to-Head

Roma and Cluj have faced each other five times, with the Italians winning three of those games, while Cluj have managed a draw and a memorable 2-1 win in Rome in the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League.

Roma last made the trip to Cluj in the 2010-11 UEFA Champions League group stage, playing out a 1-1 draw. The two teams last met earlier this month, with Roma running out comfortable 5-0 winners at the Stadio Olimpico.

Cluj form guide: D-L-L-W-L

Roma form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Cluj vs Roma Team News

Cluj

CFR Cluj manager Dan Petrescu

Ciprian Deac and Ovidiu Hoban miss out for Cluj, as the pair have tested positive for coronavirus. MIke Cestor and Billel Omrani are out injured with long-term issues, while centre-back Paulo Vinicius is carrying a muscle injury.

Alexandru Chipciu replaced Deac in the lineup in Cluj's previous game and is expected to reprise that role. Damjan Djokovic should come in for Alexandru Paun, who played the full 90 minutes against UTA Arad.

Injuries: Mike Cestor, Billel Omrani, Paulo Vinicius

COVID-19: Ciprian Deac, Ovidiu Hoban

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan = 🔥🔥🔥



🐺 The Roma midfielder has 11 goal contributions in 11 games in all competitions this season (6 goals, 5 assists) 👏#UEL pic.twitter.com/hlO3j4gPH5 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) November 23, 2020

Paulo Fonseca received incredible news ahead of this game as Edin Dzeko returned a negative coronavirus test and should to be available. However, Borja Mayoral is in fine form and is expected to start, with Dzeko rested for the league game against Napoli in three days.

Fonseca is dealing with a centre-back crisis as Federico Fazio and Marash Kumbulla are still isolating after testing positive earlier this month. The defensive issues are compounded by the fact that Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini picked up muscle injuries against Parma.

Chris Smalling is still nursing a knee injury, which may require Bryan Cristante and Juan Jesus to start in the centre of defence.

Injuries: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Davide Santon, Roger Ibanez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling

COVID-19: Marash Kumbulla, Federico Fazio

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Cluj vs Roma Predicted XI

Cluj Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Balgradean (GK); Mateo Susic, Denis Ciobotariu, Cristian Manea, Camora; William Soares, Damjan Djokovic, Catalin Itu; Alexandru Chipciu, Mario Rondon, Michael Pereira

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Rick Karsdorp, Bryan Cristante, Juan Jesus; Bruno Peres, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Riccardo Calafiori; Pedro Rodriguez, Carles Perez; Borja Mayoral

Cluj vs Roma Prediction

Visiting Cluj is a tough trip to undertake at the best of times, but with Roma battling plenty of injuries at the back, they might find it even tougher.

However, the Romanians aren't in the best of form, and considering that Roma hammered them 5-0 in the previous matchday, the Giallorossi could come away with a narrow win.

Expect a high-scoring game, with Roma coming out on top.

Prediction: Cluj 2-3 Roma