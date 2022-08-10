CFR Cluj vs Shakhtyor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23  

CFR Cluj will play host to Shakhtyor at the Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg on Thursday.

Cluj held Shakhtyor to a goalless draw in the first leg but are in upbeat mood ahead of the second leg. Ceferistii reached the group stage of the competition last season and are a step away from making it this term.

However, the scoreless draw leaves the tie open for both teams, with the Romanians not necessarily the favourites. After two home setbacks, Cluj have returned to winning ways, prevailing in their last three games at Constantin Radulescu. A fourth straight win in sight?

Shakhtyor, meanwhile, have endured playing without support from local fans since the start of this season's competition. The Belarusian team are not authorised to host games in their country. They hosted CFR Cluj in the Turkish city of Adapazarı.

They rolled out a decent performance, thanks to a creative midfield and watertight defence. However, they might not be able to replicate that away from 'home'. Cluj created very few chances in the first leg as they were too mindful of exposing their defence. That could change in the second leg at home.

CFR Cluj vs Shakhtyor Head-to-Head

Their first meeting last week ended in a goalless draw.

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L.

Shakhtyor form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L.

CFR Cluj vs Shakhtyor Team News

CFR Cluj

Forwards Emmanuel Yeboah and Gabriel Debeljuh have been cause for concern due to their penchant for bookings, especially red cards. Any such recurrence could jeopardise Cluj's chances. Cluj don't have any injury or suspension worries, though.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shakhtyor

Manager Sergey Tashuev has announced his intention to maintain his traditional attacking formation of 4-3-3 despite playing away. It’s an indication of their preparedness for a fast-paced clash. They also don't have any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

CFR Cluj vs Shakhtyor Predicted Xls

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Cristian Balgradean (GK), Andrei Andonie Burca, Karlo Brucic, Denis Kolinger, Christopher Braun, Ovidiu Hoban, Mihai Bordeianu, Karlo Muhar, Claudiu Petrila, Emmanuel Yeboah, Jefte.

Shakhtyor (4-3-3): Maksim Plotnikov (GK), Gleb Shevchenko, Milos Satara, Nikola Antic, Roman Yuzepchuk, Vitor Feijao, Zaim Divanovic, Dembo Darboe, Ardit Krymi, Igor Ivanovic, Valon Ahmedi.

CFR Cluj vs Shakhtyor Prediction

Gambian-import and Shakhtyor top scorer Dembo Darboe will hope to take his tally to five goals on Thursday. Cluj would look to respond through their new Ghanian arrival Emmanuel Yeboah and are expected to reach the playoffs.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 2-1 Shakhtyor.

