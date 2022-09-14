CFR Cluj vs Sivasspor prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

CFR Cluj will host Sivasspor at the Dr. Constantin Radulescu in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group G clash on Thursday.

The points were shared by all four teams in the group following 1-1 draws in the two group games on matchday one. CFR Cluj held Balkani in Kosovo, while Sivasspor rescued a point at home against Slavia Prague.

The second matchday is expected to be tougher and more thrilling, as the winner could sieze top spot in the group. Cluj have been impressive at home, winning three of their last five outings. Ceferiștii’s fans will likely turn up the volume once more.

Sivasspor, meanwhile, were greeted by an early goal from visiting Slavia Prague, but they showed character and pulled level before the half-hour mark. Manager Riza Calimbay has said that his team will aim for maximum points against Clu.

The Romanian club boast some top performers, such as Ivorian star Max Gradel who is the team’s top scorer this season and Nigerian poacher Ahmed Musa. However, they will be without three key players for this game, which could benefit Sivasspor.

Cluj are coming off a 2-0 win over Universitatea Craiova in the Romanian league at the weekend. Meanwhile, Sivasspor were held 1-1 at home by Istanbulspor in the Turkish league.

CFR Cluj vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head

The two teams are yet to play against each other in any competition.

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Sivasspor form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-L

CFR Cluj vs Sivasspor

CFR Cluj

Centre-forward Gabriel Debeljuh is unavailable due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Gabriel Debeljuh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sivasspor

Right winger Erdogan Yesilyurt has been sidelined with a knee injury, while centre-forward Leke James is recovering from an ankle fracture. Defensive midfielder Kader Keita is suspended after seeing red on matchday one.

Injured: Erdogan Yesilyurt, Leke James

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kader Keita

Unavailable: None

CFR Cluj vs Sivasspor Predicted Xls

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Simone Scuffet (GK), Cristian Manea, Denis Kolinger, Andrei Andonie Burca, Karlo Muhar, Camora, Ciprian Deac, Mihai Bordeianu, Claudiu Petrila, Emmanuel Yeboah, Cephas Malele

Sivasspor (4-2-3-1): Ali Sasal Vural (GK), Murat Paluli, Ziya Erdal, Caner Osmanpasa, Dimitris Goutas, Fredrik Ulvestad, Charis Charisis, Clinton N Jie, Dia Saba, Max Gradel, Mustapha Yatabare

CFR Cluj vs Sivasspor Prediction

Cluj haven't lost a match at home in the competition - including qualifiers - this season.

They boast two wins and two draws, but have scored only thrice. Sivasspor haven't fared well on the road recently - losing their last four games and conceding 13 goals.

Considering the same, Cluj are expected to claim a narrow win, thanks to their creative midfield and better attack.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 1-0 Sivasspor

Edited by Bhargav