CFR Cluj vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2022

CFR Cluj will play host to Slavia Prague at Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

CFR Cluj vs Slavia Prague Preview

The two teams are housed in Group G, where all four members are tied on equal numbers of points, wins, draws and losses. Matchday four might not be decisive but could reshuffle positions in the group ahead of the penultimate round. CFR Cluj will be hoping for success in their second home game after losing the first.

The Romanian side enter the clash on the back of a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture. They are billed as the favorites thanks to their exploits in the first leg. However, we anticipate a tough contest after coach Jindrich Trpisovsky announced they were coming for their revenge.

Slavia Prague held Sivasspor to a 1-1 draw in their opener before narrowly edging group leaders Ballkani in a 3-2 thriller. But their hopes of claiming a back-to-back home win were shattered by Ceferiștii, who walked taller in Prague last week. The Czechs are hoping to respond with a victory in Cluj.

However, Slavia Prague face injury hurdles, with up to five key players out of action, including midfielder Lukas Masopust. The crisis was visible in their domestic game against Sigma on Sunday, as they struggled to coordinate and hold their lines, leading to a 2-0 defeat. But the mood is upbeat ahead of the CFR clash.

CFR Cluj vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They met for the first time in the 2019 Champions League season, with Slavia Prague showing supremacy in home and away wins.

CFR have won three of their last five home matches, losing two games and scoring seven goals against four.

CFR have reached the group stage of a UEFA competition eight times while Slavia Prague have made it 10 times.

Slavia Prague have not been impressive on the road lately, winning just one game, losing two and drawing two.

CFR have won three of their last five matches, losing and drawing once while Slavia Prague have won two times and lost three times:

CFR Cluj vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Confidence levels are high as CFR appear to be the stronger side going into the clash, with home advantage on their side.

The visitors are good at disrupting opponents thanks to an effective counter strategy, but can that work this time?

CFR are expected to win the clash due to their fine form and motivation.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 2-1 Slavia Prague

CFR Cluj vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – CFR Cluj

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: CFR to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Slavia Prague to score - Yes

