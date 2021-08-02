CFR Cluj vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold this week as Young Boys lock horns with CFR Cluj on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to be at their best this week.

Young Boys have plenty of experience on the European stage and will be intent on securing qualification to the Champions League this year. The Swiss outfit edged Basel to a Swiss Super League victory last season and are in good form going into this game.

CFR Cluj have been impressive so far this year but will have to be wary against a strong side. The Romanians are a dominant force in the league but have a few hurdles ahead of them this month.

CFR Cluj vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

Young Boys have a good record against CFR Cluj and have won one out of three games played between the two teams. CFR Cluj have never defeated Young Boys in an official game and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Young Boys. CFR Cluj gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this week.

CFR Cluj form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Young Boys form guide: D-W-W-D-D

CFR Cluj vs Young Boys Team News

CFR Cluj have a strong squad

CFR Cluj

Alexandru Ionita remains the only absentee for CFR Cluj and is currently serving a ban. The Romanian outfit is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexandru Ionita

Young Boys have a depleted squad

Young Boys

Jean-Pierre Nsame, Joel Monteiro, Nico Maier, and Fabian Lustenberger are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Young Boys will need to name their best team for this game.

Injured: Jean-Pierre Nsame, Joel Monteiro, Nico Maier, Fabian Lustenberger

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CFR Cluj vs Young Boys Predicted XI

CFR Cluj Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giedrius Arlauskis; Mateo Sousic, Rachid Bouhenna, Mike Cestor, Camora; Runar Mar Sigurjonsson, Jonathan Rodriguez; Ciprian Deac, Constantin Paun, Ionut Costache; Billel Omrani

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-3-3): David von Bollmoos; Mohamed Ali Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Michel Aebischer, Nicolas Burgy; Marvin Spielmann, Vincent Sierro, Christian Fassnacht; Felix Mambimbi, Theoson Siebatcheu, Sandro Lauper

CFR Cluj vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys have been impressive over the past year and can make it to the Champions League this year. The Swiss giants have excelled in their league and will look to make their mark in Europe.

CFR Cluj are on an excellent winning streak at the moment but will need to work hard in this game. Young Boys hold a slight upper hand on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CFR Cluj 1-2 Young Boys

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi