Champions League 2016/17: Scientific Astrologer predicts a Real Madrid win in the final

Buffon might lose out on winning the Champions League yet again.

Will Real defend their CL title?

No team has ever defended their Champions League trophy in its current format. History, it seems, would be rewritten on Saturday evening.

In the mouth-watering contest, it would be Europe’s best defence versus the best attack. Juventus versus Real Madrid! The Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and his Real Madrid team-mates would take on the rock-solid Juventus in an engaging challenge.

In the Massimiliano Allegri versus Zinedine Zidane contest, the French legend wins hands down. Zidane has a far superior horoscope that promises good enough strength to be the first coach to win consecutive Champions League trophies.

Zidane has never captained his country or club during his playing days which works in his favour. Despite his being regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, he had never been in command of a team. His karmic quota for ‘leading’ a team is still intact. This is what is helping him now while leading teams as the manager.

It is interesting to see that the defence of Juventus is packed with players born in April-May, the period of the year when the most fearless sportspeople are born. There is no doubt that breaking this defence would really be a big deal.

The Turin club has come a long way from their relegation in 2006. But they are against a set of superstar players who have extraordinary horoscopes. Starting from captain Sergio Ramos to goalie Keylor Navas, the Real Madrid team consists of players with phenomenal charts required to be the first team to defend their title.

The weakest link of Juventus is their midfield and expect Real to exploit it. Madrid’s biggest astrological strength comes from a strong midfield and forward combination. Real Madrid players have a chance of breaking the strong Juventus defence.

Talking about the captains, Sergio Ramos’s chart is miles ahead of Gianluigi Buffon’s. Sergio has Uranus, Planet Z (2008 FC76) and Planet X (2007 RH283) in exaltation, which is a superior phenomenon compared to Chiron, Planet-Y (1999 JV127) and Planet-X exalted horoscope of Buffon.

The planets of Ramos have longer orbital paths and hence give better results compared to Buffon. Ramos can create another such wondrous moment which will be etched in history forever.

This is the only trophy that has eluded the superhero of Juventus’s resurrection; Gianluigi Buffon. The much-loved legend has seen the pain of losing two Champions League finals. In all probabilities, this will be the third one.