×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United can overturn 2-0 first-leg deficit against PSG

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.66K   //    06 Mar 2019, 18:19 IST

Manchester United will face PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday
Manchester United will face PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday

Manchester United face an uphill task to progress in the UEFA Champions League when they travel to take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of the French giants in the first leg of the last 16 tie.

However, that still stands as the only time United have lost since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge as caretaker manager. The Norwegian has brought a sense of belief to Old Trafford – something which was missing under erstwhile manager, Jose Mourinho.

In 15 games under Solskjaer, Man United have won 12, drawn two and lost just once, which was against PSG in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg. And there is every reason to believe that the Red Devils could overturn the result and qualify for the next round of the competition.

On Tuesday, Ajax showed the way by eliminating Real Madrid with a 4-1 win, after losing the first-leg 1-2 at home. Solskjaer’s men can equally chalk such a feat against PSG and here is why:

#1 Complacency on the part of PSG

PSG's complacency could give Man United the upper hand
PSG's complacency could give Man United the upper hand

Paris Saint-Germain are definitely favourites to advance in the game against Manchester United. The Ligue 1 champions have been in imperious form this season and their 2-0 win over the Red Devils in the first-leg was no fluke.

In fact, player-for-player, PSG are miles ahead when it comes to quality, with Man United presenting a depleted squad following injuries to as many as 10 first-team players.

However, one thing that could play in favour of the English side is complacency creeping into the minds of the PSG players. Having easily won at Old Trafford, the Parisians might count themselves as a side that has already qualified.

But as shown in the Real Madrid vs Ajax game, every result can be overturned. Two years ago, PSG had a 4-0 advantage over Barcelona after the first-leg but contrived to lose 6-1 in the second leg to exit the Champions League. This same kind of complacency could be the trump card for United on Wednesday night.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Baby Face Assassin Football Top 5/Top 10
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will not go past Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United could upset PSG
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint Germain v Manchester United Preview: UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Match Preview, When and Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United are the favorites to beat PSG
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will beat PSG in the first leg 
RELATED STORY
5 conundrums facing Ole Gunnar Solkjaer ahead of the PSG vs Manchester United game
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: How Manchester United could lineup against Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-2019: 3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Are Manchester United favorites to win the game against PSG?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v PSG: 3 reasons why United can beat the French side | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us