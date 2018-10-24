×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Viktoria Plzen

Liam Flin
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
166   //    24 Oct 2018, 03:09 IST

Julen Lopetegui led his side to a much-needed win in the Champions League
Julen Lopetegui led his side to a much-needed win in the Champions League

In the midst of their worst league run since 2001, pressure has mounted on Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid.

The Spaniard faces the grim prospect of being sacked by both club and country in the space of four months but a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League could at least mean he is set to bow out on a winning note.

Real started brightly and eased any tension within the first quarter-of-an-hour when Karim Benzema nodded home an inch-perfect cross from Lucas Vazquez to notch his 57th goal in the competition.

Lopetegui's side went into the break with a slender one-goal advantage and it was far from job done, with the Czech Republic champions creating problems for Madrid in the first half.

Plzen's hopes were quickly dampened in the second period when stalwart defender Marcelo doubled his side's lead and put the holders on course for their second win in the competition this season.

Traveling Plzen fans were rewarded for their trip to the Spanish capital 11 minutes from time though, as Patrik Hrosovsky's strike from distance found its way past Keylor Navas to set up a tense finale.

The goal threatened another intriguing plot-twist in the Lopetegui-Madrid drama but the home side held on for victory.

Here is a look at three reasons why Real Madrid beat Viktoria Plzen...

Impact of whirlwind wide men

Marcelo was a constant danger down the left
Marcelo was a constant danger down the left

Real's attacking trifecta of Gareth Bale, Benzema and Isco appeared disconnected at the Bernabeu but this was compensated for by the energy of full-backs Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez.

Vazquez, a forward being played out of position at right-back, looked vulnerable defensively but was a live-wire in the final third, setting up Benzema for the opening goal with a precise, arrowed cross.

Both the Spaniard and Marcelo operated more as wing-backs than full-backs, stretching Plzen's rear guard and keeping tight to the sidelines. They played either side of a very high back four and were constant dangers on the overlap for the Champions League holders.

Marcelo bagged the decisive goal with a clever clipped shot which was the icing on the cake in a strong performance from the experienced Brazilian when his side needed him the most.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Viktoria Plzen Football Luka Modric Marcelo Julen Lopetegui
Liam Flin
SENIOR ANALYST
Writer for the Racing Post
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Matchday 3 predictions
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why the Lopetegui's Real Madrid looks more fun...
RELATED STORY
Why Real Madrid will not win the Champions League in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Three reasons why Real Madrid beat...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid squad for UCL 2018-19 revealed
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 players who will...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Anatomy of the groups - Part 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT YOU VAL
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Valencia
FT AEK BAY
0 - 2
 AEK Athens vs Bayern München
FT HOF OLY
3 - 3
 Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
FT SHA MAN
0 - 3
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
FT ROM CSK
3 - 0
 Roma vs CSKA Moskva
FT REA VIK
2 - 1
 Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT MAN JUV
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Juventus
FT AJA BEN
1 - 0
 Ajax vs Benfica
Today CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Today PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
Tomorrow BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
Tomorrow LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
Tomorrow GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us