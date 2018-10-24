Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Viktoria Plzen

Julen Lopetegui led his side to a much-needed win in the Champions League

In the midst of their worst league run since 2001, pressure has mounted on Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid.

The Spaniard faces the grim prospect of being sacked by both club and country in the space of four months but a 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League could at least mean he is set to bow out on a winning note.

Real started brightly and eased any tension within the first quarter-of-an-hour when Karim Benzema nodded home an inch-perfect cross from Lucas Vazquez to notch his 57th goal in the competition.

Lopetegui's side went into the break with a slender one-goal advantage and it was far from job done, with the Czech Republic champions creating problems for Madrid in the first half.

Plzen's hopes were quickly dampened in the second period when stalwart defender Marcelo doubled his side's lead and put the holders on course for their second win in the competition this season.

Traveling Plzen fans were rewarded for their trip to the Spanish capital 11 minutes from time though, as Patrik Hrosovsky's strike from distance found its way past Keylor Navas to set up a tense finale.

The goal threatened another intriguing plot-twist in the Lopetegui-Madrid drama but the home side held on for victory.

Here is a look at three reasons why Real Madrid beat Viktoria Plzen...

Impact of whirlwind wide men

Marcelo was a constant danger down the left

Real's attacking trifecta of Gareth Bale, Benzema and Isco appeared disconnected at the Bernabeu but this was compensated for by the energy of full-backs Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez.

Vazquez, a forward being played out of position at right-back, looked vulnerable defensively but was a live-wire in the final third, setting up Benzema for the opening goal with a precise, arrowed cross.

Both the Spaniard and Marcelo operated more as wing-backs than full-backs, stretching Plzen's rear guard and keeping tight to the sidelines. They played either side of a very high back four and were constant dangers on the overlap for the Champions League holders.

Marcelo bagged the decisive goal with a clever clipped shot which was the icing on the cake in a strong performance from the experienced Brazilian when his side needed him the most.

