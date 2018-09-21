Champions League 2018/19: 4 teams who have the squad to win the competition (apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona)

Kashyap Saraiya FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Stats 929 // 21 Sep 2018, 21:57 IST

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

Europe's most prestigious competition is back with a bang. We've seen it all in the first week from Messi scoring another hat-trick to Ronaldo getting send off on his Juventus debut.

Having a profound squad is always essential for any team to go far and perhaps win the competition. Here are 4 teams I think have the squad to lift the trophy at Metropolitano stadium next year.

(Note: I won't be including Barcelona or Real Madrid as let's face it regardless of the squad both Spanish giants are always gonna be top two favorites to win the competition.)

4. Juventus

The current Serie A champions came so close to winning it all in 2014/15 and in 2016/17 season when they faced Barcelona and Real Madrid in the final but they were by far outclassed by both Spanish giants.

This summer, when it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will be joining the Old Lady from Real Madrid, odds turned automatically in Juventus's corner as when it comes to performing on big occasions you can always count on the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner having done it on the big stage a countless number of times with Real Madrid.

Juventus players celebrate after Pjanic opened the scoring against Valencia.

The odds are only increasing since their first UCL game this season, where they defeated Valencia away from home despite being one man down since the 29th minute of the game as none other than Cristiano Ronaldo was given a controversial straight red card.

With the help of their star-studded squad which includes the likes of Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, and Miralem Pjanic Juventus are definitely one to look out for in this season of the Champions League.

