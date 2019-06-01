Champions League 2018/19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Combined XI

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino target their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy.

This year's Champions League final is an all-English affair, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur locking horns on Saturday for the coveted prize. Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have a golden opportunity to lift their first European trophy, but sadly, one of them will have their dreams shattered.

Liverpool and Tottenham's journey to the final was full of drama, comprising of late winners and unlikely comebacks. The English sides were the major contributors in this year's stunning edition of European football.

The CL decider promises to be a titanic clash between the English rivals, as the Reds seek their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp, losing the PL title by a narrow margin of one point to Man City. In the meanwhile, Spurs will try to capitalise on their maiden appearance in the UCL final.

Klopp's side will begin the finals as a favorite, but Pochettino's men have punched above their weight this season. Liverpool and Tottenham have potential match-winners at their disposal and let's compile a combined XI accommodating best players from each squad.

GK: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker was solid between the sticks for Liverpool

Alisson was signed by Liverpool in the summer of 2018 from AS Roma to solve their goalkeeping issues. The Brazilian shot-stopper has been phenomenal since joining the Reds, keeping 21 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Klopp's side endured a heartbreaking loss in last year's Champions League final, conceding two goals due to errors made by Loris Karius, the Reds' goalkeeper at that time. The Anfield outfit has addressed this issue by signing the 26-year-old.

The former Roma keeper was signed for £66.8 million, and he has already proved his worth, pulling off an incredible save off Arek Milik's shot in Liverpool's Champions League tie against Napoli which ensured the Reds' qualification for the knockout stages.

