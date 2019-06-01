×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League 2018/19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Combined XI

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Feature
282   //    01 Jun 2019, 09:13 IST

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino target their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy.
Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino target their maiden UEFA Champions League trophy.

This year's Champions League final is an all-English affair, with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur locking horns on Saturday for the coveted prize. Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have a golden opportunity to lift their first European trophy, but sadly, one of them will have their dreams shattered.

Liverpool and Tottenham's journey to the final was full of drama, comprising of late winners and unlikely comebacks. The English sides were the major contributors in this year's stunning edition of European football.

The CL decider promises to be a titanic clash between the English rivals, as the Reds seek their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp, losing the PL title by a narrow margin of one point to Man City. In the meanwhile, Spurs will try to capitalise on their maiden appearance in the UCL final.

Klopp's side will begin the finals as a favorite, but Pochettino's men have punched above their weight this season. Liverpool and Tottenham have potential match-winners at their disposal and let's compile a combined XI accommodating best players from each squad.

GK: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker was solid between the sticks for Liverpool
Alisson Becker was solid between the sticks for Liverpool

Alisson was signed by Liverpool in the summer of 2018 from AS Roma to solve their goalkeeping issues. The Brazilian shot-stopper has been phenomenal since joining the Reds, keeping 21 clean sheets in the Premier League.

Klopp's side endured a heartbreaking loss in last year's Champions League final, conceding two goals due to errors made by Loris Karius, the Reds' goalkeeper at that time. The Anfield outfit has addressed this issue by signing the 26-year-old.

The former Roma keeper was signed for £66.8 million, and he has already proved his worth, pulling off an incredible save off Arek Milik's shot in Liverpool's Champions League tie against Napoli which ensured the Reds' qualification for the knockout stages.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp Champions League Final
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League Final 2019: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - 3 Key Battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Liverpool aim for European success as they take on determined Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: Liverpool vs Tottenham - 5 talking points ahead of the UCL final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Finals: Tottenham vs Liverpool Preview & Predictions
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 factors that could determine the outcome of the Tottenham vs Liverpool final
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Tottenham vs Liverpool - Liverpool's predicted line-up, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL Final: 4 Reasons why Jurgen Klopp's side holds the edge
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Reasons why Liverpool are the favourites against Tottenham in the UCL Final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham vs Liverpool Match Prediction and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final 2018/19: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's road to the final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us