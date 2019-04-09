Champions League 2018-19: Barcelona legend gives his verdict on his former team's clash with Manchester United

Barcelona Victory Parade

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has shared his predictions about his former team's crucial Champions League clash against Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

Xavi needs no introduction. The former Spain and Barcelona midfielder is regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time. He won everything for both his club and country. Xavi was also the architect of the tiki-taka style of football under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at the Camp Nou. The midfield maestro won four UEFA Champions League with the Catalan giants in his glittering career.

Both Barcelona and Manchester United are on different tracks in the current campaign. Barcelona, led by Lionel Messi are eyeing another historic treble, while United will look to carry on their good work under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United's only hope of winning a trophy this season is the Champions League, but Solskjaer's men will face an uphill battle as the Blaugrana are the favourites in the quarter-final tie. The clash against Barcelona will be the Norwegian's biggest test of his managerial career but the Red Devils know a thing or two about turning the tables, which was evident against PSG in the Round of 16.

United will take great heart from the fact that the Catalan giants are yet to beat them at Old Trafford and have failed to qualify through to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the past three seasons. But Barcelona have won their last two meetings against United in the Champions League and on current form, they are the favourites.

The heart of the matter

.Xavi revealed that his former club are better than Manchester United in the attack, midfield and defence which will tilt the tie in the favour of Barcelona.

In his exclusive interview with the Mirror, Xavi gave his ratings on the tie.

When it comes to goalkeeping, both Marc-Andre ter Stegen and David de Gea are tied on 9 points.

In defence, Barcelona (8) edges out Manchester United (7) due to the presence of Gerard Pique.

Manchester United (8) are also behind Barcelona (9) in midfield as the likes of Arthur, Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal are slightly better than the Red Devils' midfield players.

Barcelona are the clear winner in attack due to the presence of an in-form Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

What's next?

Manchester United will host Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals first leg on Wednesday night.

