Champions league 2018/19: Group stage predictions

The Champions League offers exciting matchups every season!!

We are barely a few fixtures into the regular season and we’ve been treated to a feast of surprises already from the best leagues across the continent. Some teams have fired up on their respective campaigns with incredible starts, while others have failed in their attempts to burst out of the blocks, but football fans everywhere still no doubt crave for the greatest club competition in the world – the UEFA Champions League.

Nothing can match the vicious hostility of a Wednesday night in Europe, the goosebumps that rattle through players at the sound of the Champions League anthem or the perplexing unpredictability the tournament throws up on a weekly basis.

These factors and much more only intensify the anticipation ahead of this season’s edition and, following this Thursday’s group stage draw, it seems impossible to keep European football off the mind.

Predicting the outcomes of the group stages is a difficult task but I have tried my best to come up with suitable victors.

Group A

Diego Costa will be incharge of the goals for Atletico Madrid.

The hosts of the Champions league Final of 2018/19, Atletico Madrid are joined by Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and Club Brugge from Belgium.

The first two names on the sheet promise a lot of goals coming into the competition with Atletico Madrid being hot favourites to win the group after heavy investment in the summer transfer window.

Atletico are so well prepared for the upcoming season that they could finally also challenge the El Clasico rivals for the Spanish league title.

Borussia Dortmund as always, present a tough challenge to teams in the group stages but expect them to finish second place in their group with their match against AS Monaco a potential decider of who goes forward into the competition

AS Monaco have lost quite a few of their most talented players but are still a force to be reckoned with. Club Brugge are sure to be on the receiving end of quite a few goals by the heavyweights in their group.

Final Standings Predicted

1- Atletico De Madrid

2- Borussia Dortmund

3- AS Monaco

4- Club Brugge

