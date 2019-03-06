×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League 2018-19 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United could upset PSG

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
602   //    06 Mar 2019, 16:33 IST

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg
Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that his side have a good chance of causing an upset when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture at the Parc des Princes tonight.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils have the mammoth task of overturning their 2-0 home deficit in Paris to secure a place in the quarter-finals of Europe's top competition.

The squad travels to the French capital with a deficit, a host of injuries and a suspended Paul Pogba, so, it's safe to say that Manchester United are not in a favourable position at the moment.

Meanwhile, goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe during the first leg at Old Trafford helped PSG to secure a crucial advantage in the fixture and the French club will walk into the game as favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.

However, considering the fact that Ajax were able to overturn their home deficit to win over Real Madrid last night, anything is possible.

The heart of the matter

Despite the odds, Solskjaer remains optimistic and believes that if his side scores the opening goal, they may just have a chance.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, "It is never mission impossible. Of course it is more difficult but we have got to get the first goal - and then anything can happen."

"Yes, it is a technical and tactical game, but it is also a mental game.

"Goals always change games. If we get the first one, we will be believing even more, and they might start doubting themselves.

"But it is important we get the first one."

The interim boss added that the Red Devils would never approach a game with "a lost cause", stating that they have beaten a number of top clubs away from home before.

"We will never approach any game as a lost cause. We put the pressure on ourselves that we can do this."

"I think the outside pressure is off, I think everyone expects us to go out and go out easily - but that does not happen with Manchester United and Manchester United players.

"We are hurt, I think our pride was hurt last time we played them.

"So, we are going to see players that are going to give their all.

"If we get nine or ten at least, playing up to the top standards, we have got a good chance.

"The players have been fantastic away from home.

"We've beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham away from home, which gives us belief we can do this as well."

What's next?

Manchester United, who edged out Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League last weekend will take on French champions PSG at 1.30AM (IST) tonight.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Paul Pogba Edinson Cavani Baby Face Assassin
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Manchester United can win the Champions League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Fans send a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the PSG clash
RELATED STORY
5 conundrums facing Ole Gunnar Solkjaer ahead of the PSG vs Manchester United game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v PSG: 3 reasons why United can beat the French side | UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Are Manchester United favorites to win the game against PSG?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs PSG: 5 Players who hold the key for United | Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United are the favorites to beat PSG
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Why the PSG game could be the ideal platform for Fred to shine
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and More 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will beat PSG in the first leg 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us