Champions League 2018/19: PSG v Liverpool, Preview and Prediction

George Howson FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 65 // 26 Nov 2018, 21:34 IST

Liverpool and PSG face off once again in France

Group C is proving to be the most competitive of this year’s UEFA Champions League, with all four teams separated by just two points after four matches. Both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were the strong favourites to progress when this group was drawn, but both have to keep their form going if they’re to progress to the knockouts in the new year.

The Reds beat a lacklustre PSG side thanks to a late comeback at Anfield in the opening group game, but the Parisians put in a pair of good performances to hold Napoli in their previous two European ties, so they’ll definitely be up for this one.

Previous Matches

PSG 1–0 Toulouse (Ligue 1)

Edinson Cavani got the only goal of the game

PSG kept their perfect start to their Ligue 1 campaign going thanks to an early Edinson Cavani goal. The Uruguayan controlled a rebounded effort with a series of keepie uppies before volleying in after nine minutes, a goal that was more reminiscent of FIFA Street than professional football.

Friday night’s game gave Thomas Tuchel the perfect opportunity to rest key players for their midweek clash against Liverpool. However, the German coach opted for a full-strength side, something the hosts needed as Toulouse came close to equalising on a number of occasions, thanks largely to sloppy defending.

For Les Parisiens, though, it was 14 wins in a row in the league and a 15 point lead over second-placed Lyon.

Watford 0-3 Liverpool

Henderson took some of the shine off Liverpool's win by getting sent off.

Liverpool kept pace with leaders Manchester City with a comprehensive win over Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon. Both sides traded blows in the first half, but it took until the second period for the opening goal, Mo Salah converting a Sadio Mane cutback to put the visitors ahead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then converted a free-kick from range, a perfectly hit strike which left Ben Foster rooted to his line. There was a late scare, though, Jordon Henderson picking up a second yellow card and going for an early bath. However, the win was sealed with injury time looming, Roberto Firmino putting in a Mane rebound.

Predicted Lineups

PSG

Predicted PSG Lineup v Liverpool

Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe missed out on the game against Toulouse but Tuchel has said that the pair could return for this one, and will likely be risked with the French league already over.

Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler will likely miss out but one or two of them could start deeper in midfield if the French champions are feeling adventurous. Aside from that, it’s the same XI which started on Friday night, but don’t rule out Alphonse Areola returning in place of the great Gianluigi Buffon.

Liverpool

Predicted Liverpool Lineup v PSG

Jurgen Klopp has said that Joe Gomez will be fit for this encounter, meaning that Dejan Lovren will be demoted to the bench. Jordan Henderson’s ban only applies to domestic games, so the club captain is eligible to retain his starting berth in Europe.

I believe that James Milner will start this one in midfield alongside Naby Keita and Henderson with Georginio Wijnaldum being relegated to the bench. Also not starting may be Xherdan Shaqiri, as Klopp will have to be more defensive if the Reds are to come out of this one unscathed.

Key Player: Mohamed Salah

Salah will be keen to keep his and Liverpool's good run going.

After a slow start to the season (by his lofty standards) Mohamed Salah is firing on all cylinders once again. The Egyptian forward has been scoring and providing consistently as part of what is arguably Europe’s most talented attacking force.

If Liverpool are to get at least a point in the Parc des Princes they have to score and this man will likely be a part of any goals. With Salah starting alongside both Firmino and Mane and possessing as much pace and skill as he does, the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos will be very nervous indeed and they’ll do well to keep him out for the duration of the game.

Liverpool to qualify?

Liverpool would probably qualify with a win on Wednesday night.

If Liverpool pull off a win on Wednesday night and Red Star fail to win, the Reds will qualify for the last 16 with a game to spare. This is unlikely, though, as the last team to beat Les Parisiens in their own backyard was Rennes last season, long after the Ligue 1 title had already been sealed.

A draw, however, would be a respectable result, although Liverpool would likely require a win on the final day against Napoli to have a chance of topping the group and getting a more favourable draw. Whatever happens, there will be an exciting climax to this group, with all four teams still within a shot of qualifying.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Liverpool

With Napoli playing against Red Star Belgrade on the same day, the Italians will likely be the only winners from this encounter. Liverpool and PSG are two fairly evenly matched sides, with the latter perhaps edging this bout in an even contest.

However, the French champions have home advantage, and with the attacking prowess of Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani bearing down on the Liverpool back-line, they’ll certainly score. This result would leave it all to play for in the final round with the English side being the only one playing at home in the last group game in December.

Betting Odds

PSG win: 6/5

Draw: 3/1

Liverpool win: 21/10

First Goalscorer: Cavani & Neymar – 3/1, Salah – 4/1