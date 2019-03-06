Champions League 2018-19: Sergio Ramos was busy filming documentary during Real Madrid's clash against Ajax

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.83K // 06 Mar 2019, 15:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was busy recording his documentary in the VIP lounge during Real Madrid's crucial Champions League encounter against Ajax last night.

Real Madrid were defeated 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and were knocked out of the Champions League, but Ramos had to miss the match due to suspension.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid suffered a huge defeat in the hands of Ajax as they lost 5-3 on aggregate. Despite their 2-1 lead with two away goals, Los Blancos failed to prevent their free-fall as they were completely outplayed by Ajax.

Real are now out of the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey, and have little to play for in this season.

Los Blancos are third in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona, and their hopes of lifting a trophy after the end of the season were crushed with their 4th consecutive loss in all competitions, including defeats against their arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Meanwhile, Ramos missed the pivotal clash against Ajax as he was suspended for two matches due to his deliberate yellow card offence against Ajax in the first leg fixture.

The heart of the matter

It is crystal clear that Ramos took Real Madrid's qualification into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for granted.

According to Spanish media outlet, AS, the Real Madrid captain was busy recording his documentary for Amazon in his own private lounge at the Santiago Bernabeu while his teammates were fighting for their survival on the pitch.

While Ajax were busy turfing Real Madrid out of the Champions League, Sergio Ramos filmed a TV documentary from his private VIP lounge at the Bernabéu https://t.co/WV0yP61uqA Ramos mistakenly assumed Madrid were already in the quarter finals... pic.twitter.com/KeZ26jmCQi — AS English (@English_AS) March 6, 2019

Advertisement

But the defeat brings a reality check that there is no place for complacency in football. Ramos' encouragement at half-time did not work as Madrid crashed out from the Champions League after over 1000 days in the competition.

What's next?

Real Madrid have nothing but the La Liga to play for till the end of the season. They will face Real Valladolid, Celta Vigo and Huesca in the coming weeks.

Advertisement