Champions League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotpsur v Inter Milan, Prediction and Preview

Tottenham and Inter Milan face each other again tomorrow evening.

To say that Tottenham Hotspur's UEFA Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread would be an overstatement but it also could be a possibility if they fail to win this match. Spurs have struggled in Europe in 2018-19, losing at home against Barcelona, drawing away against PSV and surrendering a goal lead against their opponents on Wednesday night when they met in Italy.

However, Inter Milan have adapted well to life back in Europe's top club competition, only losing away against Barca, and even that was a close game. There's a lot riding on this one, with both Barcelona and PSV fans looking on with intent.

Previous Matches

Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Son Heung-Min rounded off Tottenham's scoring with a third goal on Saturday evening.

Tottenham ended Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten start at Chelsea in emphatic style with a very impressive win at Wembley which lifts them to third in the table. The visitors enjoyed most of the ball, but Spurs carved out the most chances and when Dele Alli flicked on a perfect ball in from Christian Eriksen after 8 minutes, they were ahead.

The home side played some beautiful football and it didn't take much longer for them to double their lead, Harry Kane rocketing an effort in from outside the box, Kepa didn't even move. Equally statuesque were the Chelsea defenders in the second half, Son scoring a superb solo goal, beating 3 defenders in the process. That was the end of the contest, but Olivier Giroud got a late consolation for the Blues with just a few minutes remaining.

Inter Milan 3-0 Frosinone (Serie A)

Keita scored a brace for Inter on Saturday

Inter Milan rested a number of key players for the visit of Frosinone on Saturday but this didn't prevent the hosts from taking an early lead, Keita Baldi twisting and turning the visitor's defence inside and out before rifling into the bottom corner after just 10 minutes. Keita was involved for the second goal as well, but this time as a provider, crossing excellently for Martinez to nod in at the near post. Keita would round of the scoring that afternoon as well, converting from an excellent Politano run late on. Inter remain in third in Serie A, just a point behind Napoli, while Frosinone stay 19th and in deep trouble.

Predicted Line-ups

Tottenham

Predicted Tottenham Line-up v Inter

Mauricio Pochettino has a relative injury crisis to deal with because both Moussa Dembele and Davinson Sanchez will miss this one through injury, while Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier will also likely join them on the sidelines. Juan Foyth will likely make way for the more established Jan Vertognhen at the centre of defence, and that's the sole change that I'm going for in this XI.

Lucas Moura, Fernando Llorente and Erik Lamela all could feature, but it's hard to see where they'll be able to fit in, Pochettino has to balance attack and defence in this one and could bring those players on as impact subs.

Inter Milan

Predicted Inter Milan Line-up v Tottenham

Miranda, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi should all be available and return to the starting line-up after missing out against Frosinone. Beware of Keita as well, he'll likely come off the bench if things aren't going to plan for the Italian side. Aside from that, it should be the same eleven which played at the weekend.

Key Player: Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi will be Inter's main threat on Wednesday.

Inter Milan will have a decent amount of chances on Wednesday and they'll be funnelling their attacking service towards their main focal point, Mauro Icardi. The Argentine is always a danger and on Wembley's big pitch, that will be the case again. Vertonghen and Alderwiereld will have their work cut out to try and keep the striker quiet and any momentary lapse could prove to be costly. Inter have attacking threats elsewhere (not least Nainggolan), but Icardi will be providing most of the shots, whether with his head or his foot.

Predictions

Spurs are staring the Europa League in the face.

Tottenham realistically have to win this game to progress to the knockout stages, as Inter are three points ahead before play and will more than likely beat PSV in their final game. Spurs will need a miracle if they draw, and even a win will far from seal a place in the last sixteen. They'll have to rely on PSV getting a result in Italy, something that Spurs themselves couldn't manage on the first matchday. It's not impossible, but if Tottenham don't progress, they'll know it's because of their poor results earlier in the campaign.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Inter Milan

Despite Spurs' poor continental football so far this season, I believe that the win at the weekend will give them the boost they need to keep their slim hopes of progression alive. A win will take them above Inter on their head-to-head record, but the Lilywhites have to match the Nerazzurri's result in the final group game and with Spurs facing Barcelona away, that will be a tall order. I wouldn't rule out Inter getting a least a point, though, they managed to rest players at the weekend and are in great form themselves. Regardless of the result, this should be a terrific contest with how much is riding on the match.

