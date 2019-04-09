×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League 2018-19: Tottenham vs Manchester City, 3 key battles that you cannot miss

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:21 IST

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will take heart from the fact that they had got the better of the north London club when they met earlier in the season at Tottenham's then-home Wembley.

This game will be played out fiercely and Tottenham, who do not have any realistic chance of winning the Premier League, will give their everything. We pick out three key battles on the field which you just cannot miss.

#1 Harry Kane vs Aymeric Laporte

Harry Kane
Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane will be up against Manchester City's French centre-back Aymeric Laporte on Tuesday and it will be a lip-smacking contest. Kane has been in top form and the presence of a vociferous and partisan crowd at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play to his advantage.

Laporte, who has been Manchester City manager Guardiola's go-to man in all types of defensive crises, will be keen on stopping the Kane juggernaut. The former Athletic Bilbao man has impressed everyone in the Premier League and will take his form into the Champions League encounter on Tuesday.

2) Kieran Trippier vs Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling and Kieran Trippier
Raheem Sterling and Kieran Trippier

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier will have to deal with his England teammate Raheem Sterling tonight. Sterling is most likely to start on the left wing of Manchester City's attack and can cause a lot of problems for the defenders. Trippier will have the responsibility to shield them from Sterling and get a tackle or two in the way.

Sterling is a fast runner and can outfox any defender with his fabulous zig-zag and crossing techniques. Trippier will have to be wary of the threat that the diminutive Manchester City man possesses.

3) Christian Eriksen vs Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne

The battle between two of the classiest attacking midfielders in the Premier League, Denmark's Christian Eriksen and Belgium's Kevin de Bruyne will make for a fantastic contest tonight. De Bruyne was brilliant in City's 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the semi-final of the FA Cup held on Saturday and will be confident of doing well on Tuesday too.

Eriksen is an artistic player who never hits the ball too hard but caresses it gently and finds gaps in the field with relative ease and comfort. The two of them are similar in style but will be doing their utmost to secure a win for their side tonight.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Kevin De Bruyne Harry Kane Mauricio Pochettino Pep Guardiola Football Top 5/Top 10
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
National-level cricketer and passionate writer. Talk about football, tennis and of course cricket.
Champions League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, 5 key players who will decide the game
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 5 factors which will influence the tie
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview: UEFA Champions League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
 Tottenham vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups: UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Predicted Lineups | Spurs vs Manchester City | Injury news, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Tottenham vs Manchester City| Match preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Tottenham can beat Manchester City in the Quarter-Finals
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will lose to Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Man City - UEFA Champions League Match Preview
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City's Champions league draw against tottenham | Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
Tomorrow LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
Tomorrow TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us