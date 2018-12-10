×
Champions League 2018-19: Who could qualify and how?

Harshvardhan Bidasaria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6   //    10 Dec 2018, 10:00 IST

The competition is heating up now
The competition is heating up now

The top two teams of each group qualify for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, with the team placed third, dropping into the Europa League and the club at the bottom of the pile eliminated from Europe.

If two teams are level on points, head-to-head record is considered as the first tie-breaker.

Qualified as winners of their Group: 

FC Barcelona (Spain), FC Porto (Portugal), Real Madrid (Spain).

Qualified as group runners-up: 

AS Roma (Italy), FC Schalke 04 (Germany)

Qualified (position TBC): 

Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Juventus (Italy), Manchester City (England), Manchester United (England).

Eliminated (position TBC): 

Galatasaray (Turkey), Hoffenheim (Germany), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Viktoria Plzen (Czech), CSKA Moscow (Russia).

Eliminated (drop into Europa League): 

Benfica (Portugal), Club Brugge (Belgium), Valencia CF (Spain)

Eliminated (finish bottom): 

AEK Athens (Greece), AS Monaco (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Young Boys (Switzerland).

Tottenham Hotspur, Internazionale, SSC Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool FC, Olympique Lyonais and Shakhtar Donetsk are all vying for places in their respective groups to qualify for the Champions League and those who cannot qualify will have to suffice with action on thursdays in the Europa League.

Group A

His performances have been top notch like always
His performances have been top notch like always

Atletico Madrid: A must win away game at Club Brugge to top the group, but they have qualified.

Borussia Dortmund: The Germans have qualified and will top the group if they grab a win away to AS Monaco, and Atletico Madrid fail to beat Club Brugge at the same time.

Club Brugge: Will compete in the Europa League.

AS Monaco: Have been eliminated after managing only 1 draw in 5 games while losing the other 4.

The group is pretty straightforward with not much room for change.

Group B

He has his eyes on the prize
He has his eyes on the prize

FC Barcelona: The Catalans were the first team to have qualified as group winners after winning 4 games and drawing 1 away to Inter Milan.

Tottenham Hotspur: The North London side will have to match or better Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 6 to go through to the knockout stages, so a victory away to FC Barcelona would guarantee progression.

Inter Milan: The Italian side will have to better Tottenham's result against an in-form FC Barcelona side on December 11, when they host PSV Eindhoven at the San Siro.

PSV Eindhoven: The Dutch side have been eliminated from Europe with results going against them even after strong performances.

Competition is high and there is just one spot up for grabs with two teams aiming for it.

Harshvardhan Bidasaria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football Enthusiast. If you say that Ronaldo is the best, i'd agree with you but then we'd both be wrong. However, I write my articles being completely unbiased about the fact.
