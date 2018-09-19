Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Champions League 2018/19: Five reasons why Juventus may win the trophy

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
231   //    19 Sep 2018, 16:09 IST

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Ronaldo holds the key for Juventus in the Champions League this season

The 2018/2019 Champions League season kicks off this week, as the best 32 clubs on the continent battle it out for European glory.

All 32 teams are on very different cadres, and have vastly different season objectives from one another, with some just in the competition for the thrill of it, and no genuine intentions to make any impact, while only a select few have real ambitions of winning the title.

The usual suspects of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico, Bayern and PSG would all attempt to win the competition, but one club which might have higher aspirations than others would be Juventus.

The Italians are one of the traditional European clubs, is one of ..... To have won all major European titles. 

However, despite emphatic dominance on the domestic scene where they have won each of the last seven Serie A titles consecutively, including the domestic double on the last four occasions, they have come painfully short in the Champions League.

The Bianconerri have triumphed in Europe's Premier club competition on two occasions, but are currently enduring a 21-year wait for UCL glory, with their last triumph coming in 1997. In that time, they have come painfully close, finishing as losing finalists on four occasions.

However, the Old Lady is still one of the strongest clubs in Europe, and on their day can hold their own with any team anywhere in the world, hence would rightfully go into this season's competition as one of the favorites to lift the 'Big Ears' come May next year.

Here are five reasons why Juventus can win the Champions League this season.

#5 They have been close in recent years

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A
This could be finally the Old Lady's year

Two final appearances in the last five years and a quarter-final elimination in heartbreaking circumstances last season to Real Madrid, Juventus have been one of the most consistent teams in recent editions of the Champions League.

As the saying goes, ''perseverance is a great element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody'', and much like Chelsea who finally got rewarded with their holy grail in 2012 after many seasons of constantly knocking at the door of the Champions League, this might be the season where Juventus' consistency pays off.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
Reasons why Juventus can win Champions league this season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Juventus can win a treble this season
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Why can Juventus take home the 2018-19 Champions League?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Juventus would be unstoppable this season
RELATED STORY
Watch out Europe, 'Mr. Champions League' Ronaldo is...
RELATED STORY
Valencia vs Juventus: Everything you need to know | UCL...
RELATED STORY
Can Ronaldo and co actually win the Champions league?
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should win the Ballon'dOr...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BAR PSV
4 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
FT INT TOT
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Tottenham
FT CLU BOR
0 - 1
 Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
FT MON ATL
1 - 2
 Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
FT LIV PSG
3 - 2
 Liverpool vs PSG
FT CRV NAP
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
FT GAL LOK
3 - 0
 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT SCH POR
1 - 1
 Schalke 04 vs Porto
Today SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Today AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Tomorrow VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
Tomorrow VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
Tomorrow BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us