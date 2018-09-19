Champions League 2018/19: Five reasons why Juventus may win the trophy

Ronaldo holds the key for Juventus in the Champions League this season

The 2018/2019 Champions League season kicks off this week, as the best 32 clubs on the continent battle it out for European glory.

All 32 teams are on very different cadres, and have vastly different season objectives from one another, with some just in the competition for the thrill of it, and no genuine intentions to make any impact, while only a select few have real ambitions of winning the title.

The usual suspects of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico, Bayern and PSG would all attempt to win the competition, but one club which might have higher aspirations than others would be Juventus.

However, despite emphatic dominance on the domestic scene where they have won each of the last seven Serie A titles consecutively, including the domestic double on the last four occasions, they have come painfully short in the Champions League.

The Bianconerri have triumphed in Europe's Premier club competition on two occasions, but are currently enduring a 21-year wait for UCL glory, with their last triumph coming in 1997. In that time, they have come painfully close, finishing as losing finalists on four occasions.

However, the Old Lady is still one of the strongest clubs in Europe, and on their day can hold their own with any team anywhere in the world, hence would rightfully go into this season's competition as one of the favorites to lift the 'Big Ears' come May next year.

Here are five reasons why Juventus can win the Champions League this season.

#5 They have been close in recent years

This could be finally the Old Lady's year

Two final appearances in the last five years and a quarter-final elimination in heartbreaking circumstances last season to Real Madrid, Juventus have been one of the most consistent teams in recent editions of the Champions League.

As the saying goes, ''perseverance is a great element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody'', and much like Chelsea who finally got rewarded with their holy grail in 2012 after many seasons of constantly knocking at the door of the Champions League, this might be the season where Juventus' consistency pays off.

