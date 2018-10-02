Champions League 2019-19: Manchester City's probable XI vs TSG Hoffenheim

Manchester City in training

Manchester City travel to Sinsheim to play TSG Hoffenheim in their Champions League Group F match on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola’s men are fresh from their 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and would like to continue their winning run. The Blues from Manchester have been clinical in the Premier League but suffered a setback when they lost to Lyon 2-1 at home in their first European encounter. City will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that and finally get some points on the board when they take on Hoffenheim.

We have picked a probable XI that will start on Tuesday. The team will line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Ederson Moraes

Ederson has been brilliant this season in the Premier League and should start ahead of Claudio Bravo – who is injured – in the Champions League. He is a proper sweeper-keeper and perfect for the modern game.

Defence

Fabian Delph (Left Back)

In the curious absence of Benjamin Mendy from Manchester City's first squad, versatile English midfielder Fabian Delph should start for them on Tuesday against TSG Hoffenheim.

Vincent Kompany (Centre Back)

Recently going on record and saying that he wants to win the Champions League with Manchester City, Vincent Kompany would want to get some game time and the match against TSG Hoffenheim provides him with a perfect opportunity.

Aymeric Laporte (Centre Back)

Brought in from Atletic Bilbao this January by Pep Guardiola, Aymeric Laporte has been fantastic at the back of the defence. He has brought solidity and technical brilliance to Manchester City.

Kyle Walker (Right Back)

Kyle Walker has been fantastic in the fullback position in the Premier League this year. He has an inexhaustible stamina and can create dangerous balls from nowhere. Walker is a crucial cog in City's wheel.

Midfield

Bernardo Silva (RCM)

Bernardo Silva has been in top form in the Premier League so far. He would want to continue that when City meet TSG Hoffenheim on Tuesday. He won a game single-handedly for City earlier this season in the Premier League and Pep Guardiola will be counting on him.

Fernandinho (CM)

Fernandinho is one of Guardiola's most trusted lieutenants. The Brazilian even dons the captain's armband whenever Vincent Kompany is not playing. He is the only player in the City lineup dedicated to killing play made by the opposition and is crucial to City's tactics.

David Silva (LCM)

Spaniard David Silva has not had the best of times in the Premier League this season but he will hope that it all comes to rest when City take on TSG Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Attack

Raheem Sterling (RS)

Raheem Sterling was the star when Man City defeated Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday with a goal and an assist and will be looking to continue his fine form on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero (CF)

Although manager Guardiola has told reporters that he will take a late call on Aguero, the Argentine should start ahead of Gabriel Jesus on Tuesday.

Leroy Sane (LS)

German Leroy Sane is rated very highly by manager Guardiola and should start on the left flank on Tuesday, providing support to Sergio Aguero.