Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Champions League 2019-19: Manchester City's probable XI vs TSG Hoffenheim

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
188   //    02 Oct 2018, 13:32 IST

Manchester City Training Session
Manchester City in training

Manchester City travel to Sinsheim to play TSG Hoffenheim in their Champions League Group F match on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola’s men are fresh from their 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and would like to continue their winning run. The Blues from Manchester have been clinical in the Premier League but suffered a setback when they lost to Lyon 2-1 at home in their first European encounter. City will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that and finally get some points on the board when they take on Hoffenheim.

We have picked a probable XI that will start on Tuesday. The team will line up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Ederson Moraes

Ederson has been brilliant this season in the Premier League and should start ahead of Claudio Bravo – who is injured – in the Champions League. He is a proper sweeper-keeper and perfect for the modern game.

Defence

Fabian Delph (Left Back)

In the curious absence of Benjamin Mendy from Manchester City's first squad, versatile English midfielder Fabian Delph should start for them on Tuesday against TSG Hoffenheim.

Vincent Kompany (Centre Back)

Recently going on record and saying that he wants to win the Champions League with Manchester City, Vincent Kompany would want to get some game time and the match against TSG Hoffenheim provides him with a perfect opportunity.

Aymeric Laporte (Centre Back)

Brought in from Atletic Bilbao this January by Pep Guardiola, Aymeric Laporte has been fantastic at the back of the defence. He has brought solidity and technical brilliance to Manchester City.

Kyle Walker (Right Back)

Kyle Walker has been fantastic in the fullback position in the Premier League this year. He has an inexhaustible stamina and can create dangerous balls from nowhere. Walker is a crucial cog in City's wheel.

Midfield

Bernardo Silva (RCM)

Bernardo Silva has been in top form in the Premier League so far. He would want to continue that when City meet TSG Hoffenheim on Tuesday. He won a game single-handedly for City earlier this season in the Premier League and Pep Guardiola will be counting on him.

Fernandinho (CM)

Fernandinho is one of Guardiola's most trusted lieutenants. The Brazilian even dons the captain's armband whenever Vincent Kompany is not playing. He is the only player in the City lineup dedicated to killing play made by the opposition and is crucial to City's tactics.

David Silva (LCM)

Spaniard David Silva has not had the best of times in the Premier League this season but he will hope that it all comes to rest when City take on TSG Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Attack

Raheem Sterling (RS)

Raheem Sterling was the star when Man City defeated Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday with a goal and an assist and will be looking to continue his fine form on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero (CF)

Although manager Guardiola has told reporters that he will take a late call on Aguero, the Argentine should start ahead of Gabriel Jesus on Tuesday.

Leroy Sane (LS)

German Leroy Sane is rated very highly by manager Guardiola and should start on the left flank on Tuesday, providing support to Sergio Aguero.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester City TSG Hoffenheim Football Raheem Sterling Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
Hoffenheim: Dark horses of Group F?
RELATED STORY
5 dirtiest goals in the history of club football
RELATED STORY
Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 midfield options for...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Match Preview: Manchester City vs Lyon
RELATED STORY
Julian Nagelsmann: Is Mini-Mourinho worth the hype?
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: WHAT TO EXPECT!
RELATED STORY
Arsenal to receive fee from Hoffenheim for Reiss Nelson -...
RELATED STORY
4 biggest talking points ahead of this week's Champions...
RELATED STORY
The fairytale rise of 5 lesser-known clubs in Europe
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 reasons why Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
Today HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
Today JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
Tomorrow OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tomorrow CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
Tomorrow AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
Tomorrow PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us