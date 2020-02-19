Champions League 2019/20: 3 records Erling Braut Haaland has set in the competition

Erling Braut Haaland announced his arrival in the 2019-20 Champions League when he netted thrice in Salzburg's 6-2 win over Genk on Matchday 1 of the competition, becoming only the fourth teenager to score a hat-trick on debut .

The 19-year-old sensation has taken to the Champions League like a fish to water, scoring in each of his first five games to become only the third player to manage such a feat in the competition.

In the only Champions League match Braut Haaland did not find the back of the net, Salzburg fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool, bowing out of the competition in the process.

However, Borussia Dortmund's acquisition of the Norwegian teenager in the winter transfer window ensured continued Champions League involvement for Braut Haaland. He would not let the opportunity go amiss as he netted twice in Dortmund's 2-1 home win over Paris St. Germain.

The Norwegian teenager has now scored in all but one of his 7 Champions League matches (6 for Salzburg, 1 for Dortmund) to take his tally to 10 goals in the competition. Braut Haaland is the 5th player to reach a double-digit goal haul in their first season in the European Cup/Champions League, and the third to reach the landmark in the Champions League era.

10 - Players to score 10 goals in their first season in the European Cup/Champions League:



1958/59 - Just Fontaine (10)

1978/79 - Claudio Sulser (11)

2017/18 - Sadio Mané (10) & Roberto Firmino (10)

2019/20 - Erling Haaland (10).



Introduction. pic.twitter.com/4g5DzExObp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2020

Let us have a look at 3 other records Braut Haaland created by scoring a brace against Paris St. Germain:

#1 Quickest to 10 Champions League goals

Erling Braut Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in only 7 games

Braut Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in only 7 games, becoming the fastest to reach the landmark. His first 8 goals in the Champions League came for Salzburg in the first 5 group-stage games of the competition.

On the other hand, Liverpool strikers Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane notched their 10th Champions League goal in their 11th game in the competition, back in 2017-18.

10 – Erling Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances, reaching the tally four games quicker than any other player in the competition’s history. Ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/OPXGPjl7MG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2020

To put the record into perspective, the Champions League's two all-time leading scorers - Cristiano Ronaldo (128) and Lionel Messi (114) took 37 and 23 games respectively to register 10 goals in the competition.

#2 First teenager to score 10 Champions League goals in a season

Braut Haaland became the first teenager to score 10 Champions League goals in a season

By scoring a brace for Borussia Dortmund, either side of Neymar's equaliser for Paris St. Germain in the 2019-20 Champions League Round of 16 tie, Braut Haaland emulated Frenchman Kylian Mbappe as the only teenagers to score 10 goals in the Champions League.

However, unlike Mbappe, Braut Haaland managed to reach the landmark in a single season.

10 - Erling Haaland is only the second teenager to score 10 Champions League goals, after Kylian Mbappé (13), and is the first teenager to score 10 in a single campaign in the competition. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/7JgMuGrZBA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2020

#3 First Borussia Dortmund player to score on his Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and Champions League debut

Haaland is the first Borussia Dortmund player to score on his Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and Champions League debut

After moving to Borussia Dortmund in the 2019-20 winter transfer window, Braut Haaland announced his arrival in the German Bundesliga by scoring a hat-trick in BVB's 5-3 win at Augsburg.

The Norwegian striker also scored in his first DFB Pokal game for his new team. Despite Haaland's goal, Dortmund fell to a 2-3 defeat at Werder Bremen.

Turning his attention to the Champions League, Braut Haaland netted twice, either side of Neymar's second-half equaliser, helping Dortmund beat Paris St. Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

The two goals ensured the Norwegian teenager became the first Dortmund player to score in his Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, and Champions League debuts.

Also read: How Dortmund beat the likes of Juventus and Manchester United to sign Erling Braut Haaland.