Champions League 2019-20: 4 players who impressed for Barcelona in their 2-1 win over Inter Milan

Barcelona came from a goal down to defeat Inter Milan 2-1 in the matchday 2 Group F clash at Camp Nou.

The Nerazzurri have been in inspired form this season under Antonio Conte and are currently top of the Serie A table, having won all six of their league fixtures till date. They were seeking to get their continental campaign back on track after drawing with Slavia Prague at home on matchday 1.

Barcelona themselves had begun the campaign in indifferent form, having opened their Champions League quest with a goalless stalemate against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on matchday 1.

In yesterday's match, Argentine international Lautaro Martinez put Conte's men ahead as early as the 4th minute, with the visitors dominating proceedings in the opening periods of the game.

Inter Milan created multiple chances and should have been out of sight in the match, but they failed to take their chances. And their profligacy in front of goal came back to haunt them when Barcelona rallied in the second half.

Lionel Messi was making only his second start of the season but with the 32-year-old on display, you can always fancy him to make a difference. A brace by Luis Suarez eventually helped Barcelona to their first victory in the Champions League this season, easing some of the pressure off the shoulders of head coach Ernesto Valverde.

While some Barcelona players like Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Busquets flattered to deceive, others stepped up to the plate when it mattered. Here, we look at four players who were the most impressive for Barcelona in the Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

#4 Arturo Vidal

Vidal set Suarez up for the opener

Arturo Vidal has been on the periphery of the Barcelona squad this season. But throughout the Chilean's career, he has always given his all whenever called upon.

That proved to be the case in the game against Inter Milan too. Before his introduction in the 52nd minute Barcelona struggled to gain control of the game, with Sergio Busquets floundering in the face of continued pressure from Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella.

For all the stick Valverde gets for his tactical shortcomings, the 55-year-old deserves praise for realizing Barcelona's struggles through the middle and introducing Vidal to rectify the issue.

The former Bayern Munich man was deployed further up the field, allowing Arthur to drop deeper alongside Frenkie de Jong. And it was from this position that Vidal set Suarez up for what was an improbable equalizer.

As he received the ball on the edge of a crowded area, there didn't seem to be much danger. But Vidal showed great ingenuity to flick the ball onto Suarez who leveled matters with an exquisite volley.

That gave Barcelona hope where there was none previously, and ultimately spurred them on to push for the winner.

