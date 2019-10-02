×
Champions League 2019-20: Liverpool look for first win in Europe for the season as they host RB Salzburg

Karishma J
ANALYST
Preview
41   //    02 Oct 2019, 14:55 IST

Roberto Firmino
Roberto Firmino

Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool haven’t had the best of starts to their new Champions League campaign. The Reds, who are currently unbeaten in the Premier League, saw their Champions League opener end in a 2-0 defeat against a familiar opponent, Napoli.

On Wednesday, the Reds will look to pick up their first European win of the year as they welcome Red Bull Salzburg to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a hectic October schedule and they would like to start it with a win over the visitors this Wednesday.

The Champions League history

Liverpool with the Champions League trophy last season
Liverpool with the Champions League trophy last season

Liverpool and Red Bull Salzburg will be meeting each other for the first time ever in the Champions League, despite both clubs being very familiar with the European competition. Liverpool are the recently crowned Champions League winners, with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2018-19 final, taking their tally of Champions League cups to six.

By contrast, their opponents Salzburg have never made it past the group stages of the Champions League.

The journey so far

Liverpool suffered a 2-0 defeat against Napoli in the first game of the group stages.
Liverpool suffered a 2-0 defeat against Napoli in the first game of the group stages.

Liverpool were off to a false start to their group stage opener in Naples. They held on for 0-0 until the 81st minute saw their opponents be awarded a controversial penalty which Dries Mertens converted, followed by a Fernando Llorente goal.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, got off to a flying start. They took the top position in Group E after beating Genk 4-0.

If Salzburg want to keep their first place, they will have to somehow stop Liverpool's potent attacking force.

Anfield under the lights

Anfield will be in full voice as they welcome their European Champions' opponents
Anfield will be in full voice as they welcome their European Champions' opponents

It’s the defending champions’ first Champions League home game this Wednesday, and like many others, it will probably be a night to remember. For the Reds Anfield is a fortress, where even the high and mighty have suffered humiliation. The 4-0 comeback against Barcelona is one that won’t be forgotten any time soon.

This Wednesday, it will be a familiar foe for Sadio Mané and Naby Keita who have both been a part of the Red Bull Salzburg team. Salzburg will not only have to withstand the attacks of their former stars but will also have to beware of Anfield.

Anfield will no doubt be in full voice as they encourage their Reds, while Salzburg will try to find a way to stop the champions and their fans.

