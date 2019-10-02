Champions League 2019/20, LOSC Lille v Chelsea: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more

Frank Lampard will be looking for his first UCL win as Chelsea boss when his side take on Lille

Match Preview

Frank Lampard prepares to face Lille on Wednesday night, with his team presently in third place in Group H of the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea may have succumbed to a 0-1 defeat to Valencia in their opening fixture, but they have improved significantly since. That defeat was followed by a 1-2 loss at the hands of Liverpool, but since then, the Blues have won 7-1 against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup and 2-0 against Brighton in the Premier League.

Wednesday, as such, is an opportunity for Lampard to get back to the top of the table and make it three wins on the spin.

Lille meanwhile, have also performed admirably so far in Ligue 1, but like Chelsea, are in dire need of three points in the Champions League. The French side sits bottom of Group H, with a -3 goal difference. They enter this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against OGC Nice.

Christophe Galtier’s men have been playing some eye-catching football of late, but much like their opponents, they too need clean sheets.

In this segment, we bring you all the important information ahead of the game.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 2 October 2019

Time: 8:00 PM BST, 00:30 IST (3 October 2019)

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Where to Watch: Ten Sports (India), B/R Live, Univision, TNT (US)

Form Guide

(Last five games in all competitions)

Lille: D-W-D-L-W

Chelsea: W-W-L-L-W

Head-to-head

The two teams have never met in an official UEFA tournament. They will be facing each other for the first time in a competitive game on Wednesday. They have met twice before in history, but both have been friendly games. In May, 1950, the French side won 3-1 at home, while Chelsea won the reverse fixture by 3-0 at the Bridge six months later.

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso; Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Tammy Abraham

Key Players to Watch Out For

Tammy Abraham

Lille must be wary of Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has been a revelation for Chelsea this season. The Englishman has scored seven goals from as many appearances in the Premier League so far and is averaging a goal every 70 minutes played.

Abraham has already registered 20 shots on target in the league, with 60% accuracy. If Lille re to overcome Chelsea, they will have to stop him from finding the back of the net.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount could be very important for Chelsea against Lille

The midfielder has been one of the most creative players in the Premier League this term. Mason Mount has created 15 chances in the league so far - the highest in his team.

His movement and eye for a pass may create a lot of trouble for Lille, while his ability to score goals could also keep the home side on their toes.

