Champions League 2019/20: Paris Saint-Germain slight favorites against Real Madrid

Eden Hazard will possibly make his Champions League debut for Real tonight.

Taking us back to the memories of the 2018 Champions League round of 16, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain meet in their opening match of the Uefa Champions League tonight. Los Merengues enter this match under severely high pressure from the fans who are starting to lose their temper after a disappointing pre-season, and a bad start in La Liga, having drawn two matches out of four.

On Saturday, Real Madrid played against Levante in week four of La Liga, and when everybody thought Madrid was sending a threat message to PSG, scoring three goals in the first-half, they conceded two goals in the second and the third wasn't so far.

Real Madrid are still suffering from a weak defensive line, especially along the wings. The match was the first official game for Eden Hazard, who will probably be starting tonight's game, and this may be the only bright point for the fans before the start of this game, Los Blancos have a long list of injuries including Marcelo ,Luka Modric, and Isco, and have two suspended players in Sergio Ramos and Nacho

On the other hand, PSG enter this match without Neymar who is suspended for insulting match officials last season, Kylian Mbappe with injury, Edinson Cavani with injury, and doubtful match fitness for their new striker Mauro Icardi to start but with the new goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, who won three consecutive Champion's League trophies with Real Madrid, playing a major role in all of them.

Coach Tuchel will miss the services of Neymar.

"Everybody knows we miss a few strikers but I trust the players I have for this game," said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

So looking at these conditions , both teams will enter the match afraid ,but the odds favor PSG . But there is something important we should not ignore , which is Real Madrid arealways a different team in the UCL , especially with Zinedine Zidane at the helm

Marcelo is out with an injury.