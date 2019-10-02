Champions League 2019-20: Twitter reacts to Tottenham Hotspur's humiliating 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 02 Oct 2019, 12:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur's predicament reached its heights as they fell to an embarrassing 7-2 home defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their Champions League group stage clash on Tuesday night.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry stole the spotlight as he took advantage of his opponents' dismal defence and brutally netted four goals past them in the second half. Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski also found the back of the net to further reinforce the Bundesliga giants' record against north London clubs.

The thrashing was further confounded as it was Spurs who opened the scoring with an early goal from Heung-Min Son. Harry Kane converted a penalty to secure a second goal for his side but was ultimately unable to keep up with the sheer ruthlessness of the German champions.

Speaking to reporters, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said,

"The feeling at the end when we conceded the three goals – it was like the team was tired and gave up a little bit.

"Maybe that showed a little bit our frustration with the game because up until 82 minutes, the team were alive, we were fighting, trying to create chances to score [for 4-3].

"It's difficult to talk now. I said nothing after the game. We have to stay together, but you can imagine we cannot talk now. It's a situation where we have to be calm first, after we will talk tomorrow. But not today.

"This is going to be a tough season. After the final of the Champions League, it was a chapter closed and now the club is in a period when they need to open another chapter and decide a project, medium, long-term."

The result strengthens Bayern's position at the top of Group B while Spurs are left with only one point from their first two group games.

Advertisement

This is how Twitter reacte to the game:

Only Tottenham Hotspur could make Arsenal’s defensive performances against Bayern Munich look solid. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 1, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur defence trying to stop Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/wdrISJRS6j — Epic Football (@TheEpicFootball) October 1, 2019

Serge Gnabry has scored as many goals at the new Spurs stadium as Harry Kane — Tom Ede (@TomEde1) October 1, 2019

Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich

Spurs 2-7 Bayern Munich



British media and hype. They will still tell you EPL is the best thing after God created Eve in the Garden of Eden lol. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) October 1, 2019

Arsene Wenger sent Gnabry to Bayern in 2017 because he knew two years down the line he will come and disgrace Spurs in London.



Never question Father Wenger pic.twitter.com/72PQgvh1AT — Owuraku Ampofo (@owuraku_ampofo) October 1, 2019

bayern munich: “can we have another goal?”



spurs defence: https://t.co/FFJU88TB6M — dae (@thedamongray) October 1, 2019

It’s absolutely no coincidence that as soon as Tanguy Ndombele left the field for Tottenham Hotspur they absolutely crumbled.



Ndombele was opening Bayern Munich up with ease, if we’re to have any joy this season, he needs to stay on the pitch for Spurs.#THFC #COYS #UCL #TOTBAY — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) October 1, 2019

Bayern Munich have scored 22 goals in their last 4 games against Spurs & Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/yEkqddwDwK — United Religion (@Unitedology) October 1, 2019

#TOTFCB

Tottenham: Can’t believe we just lost 6-2 to Bayern

Gnabry in the 88th minute: pic.twitter.com/LxLISPVm4N — Inaayat Khalifa (@inaayatkhaliifa) October 1, 2019

Arsenal and Spurs being embarrassed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League: pic.twitter.com/CUc7jb7En7 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 1, 2019