Champions League 2019-20: Twitter reacts to Tottenham Hotspur's humiliating 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
33   //    02 Oct 2019, 12:28 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur's predicament reached its heights as they fell to an embarrassing 7-2 home defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their Champions League group stage clash on Tuesday night.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry stole the spotlight as he took advantage of his opponents' dismal defence and brutally netted four goals past them in the second half. Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski also found the back of the net to further reinforce the Bundesliga giants' record against north London clubs. 

The thrashing was further confounded as it was Spurs who opened the scoring with an early goal from Heung-Min Son. Harry Kane converted a penalty to secure a second goal for his side but was ultimately unable to keep up with the sheer ruthlessness of the German champions.

Speaking to reporters, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said,

"The feeling at the end when we conceded the three goals – it was like the team was tired and gave up a little bit.
"Maybe that showed a little bit our frustration with the game because up until 82 minutes, the team were alive, we were fighting, trying to create chances to score [for 4-3].
"It's difficult to talk now. I said nothing after the game. We have to stay together, but you can imagine we cannot talk now. It's a situation where we have to be calm first, after we will talk tomorrow. But not today.
"This is going to be a tough season. After the final of the Champions League, it was a chapter closed and now the club is in a period when they need to open another chapter and decide a project, medium, long-term."

The result strengthens Bayern's position at the top of Group B while Spurs are left with only one point from their first two group games.

This is how Twitter reacte to the game:

