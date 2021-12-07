Champions League 2020-21: 5 players who could decide the outcome of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona

Barcelona will face a mammoth task in the UEFA Champions League when they take on Bayern Munich for their final group stage game. The European fixture is a do-or-die match for the Catalan giants as they battle Benfica for the second spot in Group E.

Bayern Munich are in a league of their own as they sit at the top of their Champions League group. Despite missing key players, the Bavarians have been in sensational form and have won all five of their games in Europe this season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have endured a torrid campaign so far. The Catalan giants occupy the second spot in their Champions League group, having won two, lost two and drawn one game so far. Barcelona are in dire need of a win to confirm their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Barcelona were handed a shock defeat by Real Betis in their previous La Liga game. Xavi's men undoubtedly face an uphill battle against the mighty Bavarians in their own backyard.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could decide the outcome of Bayern Munich's fixture against Barcelona in the Champions League.

#5 Serge Gnabry | Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry has become one of the most consistent players at Bayern Munich in the past few campaigns. Besides being technically proficient, the winger is blessed with explosive pace and prolific finishing abilities. He has bagged eight goals and four assists across all competitions so far this campaign.

Gnabry has racked up three goal contributions in four Champions League games so far. The 26-year old can again play a pivotal role against Barcelona with his marauding runs stretching the Blaugrana defense and troubling their full-backs.

Gnabry will surely be a player to watch out for. He can change the complexion of the tie at any moment.

#4 Ronald Araujo | Barcelona

One of Barcelona's most promising assets, Ronald Araujo, is surely proving his worth at the Nou Camp. The Uruguayan defender is now a vital presence in Blaugrana's defense. He is also good with the ball at his feet which is why Xavi prefers him in the starting lineup.

Araujo has been one of the few positives for Barcelona in a disappointing campaign so far. The centre-back will have a huge task on his hands to keep the Bayern Munich forwards quiet. A cleansheet against the Bavarians might pave the way for their qualification into the knockouts of the Champions League.

